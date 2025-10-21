The first M5 MacBook Pro benchmark is out, and the results are better than you think

Geekbench M5 MacBook Pro score shows up online

4,263

17,862

For reference, the M4-powered MacBook Pro scored around 3,770 in single-core and 14,700 in multi-core tests. So, as you can see, the newer chip is giving a serious speed boost to the MacBook Pro.





Benchmark speeds and real-life performance

Processor speeds will matter more when you do complicated stuff on your MacBook, including AI tasks and even video processing. But for regular usage, both MacBooks are super fast anyway.

Apple announced the M5 MacBook Pro not too long ago in the 14-inch size. We expect more models to come as well, so that's not all from Apple for the moment. Also, we have potentially the M4 Pro and M4 Max processors that are expected to be announced in early 2026. We expect serious upgrades for next year's MacBooks, and a refreshed 16-inch Pro model as well.



The M5 MacBook Pro model is exciting, but next year, we may see even bigger upgrades

This time, Apple refreshed the processor in the MacBook Pro, but for next year, we expect even bigger upgrades to come. We may get a touchscreen MacBook, for which I'm personally quite excited, and MacBooks may also be getting a cellular connectivity feature soon enough.







