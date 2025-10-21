The first M5 MacBook Pro benchmark is out, and the results are better than you think
Apple’s new M5 chip just showed up on Geekbench, posting record scores that leave the M4 in the dust.
It seems that the first benchmark score for the new M5-powered MacBook Pro has appeared online, and it brings some seriously good news to Apple fans.
The MacBook Pro powered by the new M5 chip has scored a single-core score of 4,263 and a multi-core score of 17,862, which is significantly faster than the previous generation of MacBook Pro with M4.
Right now, the M5 MacBook Pro is the device that scored the fastest Geekbench single-core score yet, and it's beaten the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. That means that Apple has managed to really pull some speed out of this processor. MacBook Pro models are already quite fast, and the Cupertino tech giant seems not ready to stop with the speed improvements just yet.
It's important to remember that Geekbench scores, and any other similar type of benchmark test for processors are just a part of the picture. These tests don't always reflect what the real-life experience with a device really is. They serve to give us an idea, though, if there's any improvement in speed over the previous generations.
So, in order to fully get an idea of what the M5 can do, we'll need to see real-world test results and also see how it performs when we use it for our review.
Right now, the M5 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for pre-order. Prices start at $1,599 for the version sporting 16 GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The MacBook officially goes on sale on October 22, 2025, alongside the new M5 iPad Pro.
Geekbench M5 MacBook Pro score shows up online
For reference, the M4-powered MacBook Pro scored around 3,770 in single-core and 14,700 in multi-core tests. So, as you can see, the newer chip is giving a serious speed boost to the MacBook Pro.
MacBook Pro. | Image Credit - Apple
Benchmark speeds and real-life performance
Obviously, the M5-powered MacBook Pro is going to be one fast device. The difference between its speed and the speed of the M4-powered one may not be that noticeable in real life, though, at least not so much when it comes to simple tasks you do on your machine.
Processor speeds will matter more when you do complicated stuff on your MacBook, including AI tasks and even video processing. But for regular usage, both MacBooks are super fast anyway.
Apple announced the M5 MacBook Pro not too long ago in the 14-inch size. We expect more models to come as well, so that's not all from Apple for the moment. Also, we have potentially the M4 Pro and M4 Max processors that are expected to be announced in early 2026. We expect serious upgrades for next year's MacBooks, and a refreshed 16-inch Pro model as well.
The M5 MacBook Pro model is exciting, but next year, we may see even bigger upgrades
This time, Apple refreshed the processor in the MacBook Pro, but for next year, we expect even bigger upgrades to come. We may get a touchscreen MacBook, for which I'm personally quite excited, and MacBooks may also be getting a cellular connectivity feature soon enough.
