Home Discussions You are here Discussion - This phone has a feature that the Galaxy S26 Ultra absolutely needs General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Oct 21, 2025, 7:39 AM

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ... The S26 Ultra's not even out yet. How do you know it needs this feature? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ... The title leads you to believe it's about a new phone with a new feature. But then 3/4 of the article is talking about the Samsung Galaxy S26U, and how it might theoretically perform with said tech.The new phone in question isn't mentioned until almost the end, and even then it's name is only said 3 times (Not included in the title!). While the Galaxy S25/S26 is mentioned 7 times, iPhone twice? Why can't the RedMagic 11 Pro have an article dedicated to itself without Samsung, iPhone or any other manufacturer mentioned? Are you going to start talking about Oppo when the new iPhone comes out? Or dedicate 75% of the words written in an article about Samsung to Motorola instead? Like Reactions All Quote
