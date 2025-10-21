Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - This phone has a feature that the Galaxy S26 Ultra absolutely needs

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

The S26 Ultra's not even out yet. How do you know it needs this feature?

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago

The title leads you to believe it's about a new phone with a new feature. But then 3/4 of the article is talking about the Samsung Galaxy S26U, and how it might theoretically perform with said tech.


The new phone in question isn't mentioned until almost the end, and even then it's name is only said 3 times (Not included in the title!). While the Galaxy S25/S26 is mentioned 7 times, iPhone twice?


Why can't the RedMagic 11 Pro have an article dedicated to itself without Samsung, iPhone or any other manufacturer mentioned? Are you going to start talking about Oppo when the new iPhone comes out? Or dedicate 75% of the words written in an article about Samsung to Motorola instead?

