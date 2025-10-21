Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Wonder when the corporate sector will embrace 26? I'm on 18.7. Generally agnostic about it, but it's more expensive for apple to maintain multiple forks of ios

