Tello phone plans just received a permanent price drop!

This is not a holiday promo and it most certainly is no drill — this month, Tello dropped the prices of its data phone plans. Not for a while — that's a permanent price adjustment!And this is already on top of a very flexible pricing structure where you can literally mix and match your minutes & data the way you like to use them. For example, you can choose to have a plan with unlimited talk and 1 GB of data for $9, or you can go for 15 GB of data and 100 minutes of talk for $21 per month. Choose your experience all the way to Unlimited Everything for $25 per month! The Unlimited plan comes with 35 GB of high speed data and 5 GB of free hotspot.But that's not all. It's a prepaid service and there's no bulk buying, so you can very much hop from one plan to the other each month — depending on your needs. And, if you set up a family account, each line can have its own plan, set up specifically for the way the member likes to use their phone!