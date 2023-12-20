Tello phone plans just received a permanent price drop!
This story is sponsored by Tello. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
This is not a holiday promo and it most certainly is no drill — this month, Tello dropped the prices of its data phone plans. Not for a while — that's a permanent price adjustment!
And this is already on top of a very flexible pricing structure where you can literally mix and match your minutes & data the way you like to use them. For example, you can choose to have a plan with unlimited talk and 1 GB of data for $9, or you can go for 15 GB of data and 100 minutes of talk for $21 per month. Choose your experience all the way to Unlimited Everything for $25 per month! The Unlimited plan comes with 35 GB of high speed data and 5 GB of free hotspot.
And this is already on top of a very flexible pricing structure where you can literally mix and match your minutes & data the way you like to use them. For example, you can choose to have a plan with unlimited talk and 1 GB of data for $9, or you can go for 15 GB of data and 100 minutes of talk for $21 per month. Choose your experience all the way to Unlimited Everything for $25 per month! The Unlimited plan comes with 35 GB of high speed data and 5 GB of free hotspot.
But that's not all. It's a prepaid service and there's no bulk buying, so you can very much hop from one plan to the other each month — depending on your needs. And, if you set up a family account, each line can have its own plan, set up specifically for the way the member likes to use their phone!
Visit Tello and build your plan today!
Here are the ways you can set up your own Tello plan:
*Unlimited plan has 35 GB guaranteed high speed data
|No data
|1 GB
|2 GB
|5 GB
|10 GB
|15 GB
|Unlimited Data
|No minutes
|x
|$5
|$6
|$10
|$15
|$20
|$25
|100 minutes
|$5
|$6
|$7
|$11
|$16
|$21
|$25
|300 minutes
|$6
|$7
|$8
|$12
|$17
|$22
|$25
|500 minutes
|$7
|$8
|$9
|$13
|$18
|$23
|$25
|Unlimited calling
|$8
|$9
|$10
|$14
|$19
|$24
|$25
You can switch your plan’s parameters at any time — just open up your Tello dashboard to make the new adjustments. No contracts and no fees, the change is instant — you don’t need to wait for the next billing cycle. Any remaining balance will roll over to the next month if you choose to renew your plan.
Tello benefits
- Flexible plans, even when in a family group
- 4G LTE/5G nationwide coverage
- Free plan upgrade or downgrade
- Control your account with an easy online interface
- Bring your own phone, keep your number
- Free hotspot
- Wi-Fi calling
- Unlimited texts
- Use your free minutes for international calling (60+ countries)
- Change your plan parameters at any time
- Cancel at any time, no fee
- Excellent, human-operated customer service
- eSIM
- Phone plans start at $5 and go up to Unlimited everything for $25/month
If it's time to upgrade your device, you can also shop a phone directly with Tello — pick from a number of affordable phones starting from $79 or certified refurbished premium handsets.
Tello Mobile is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) that rents access to established networks and infrastructure in bulk, then packages no-nonsense plans that offer the essentials for a smooth mobile experience. The end result for the user is access to affordable plans with widespread coverage and fast speeds!
Things that are NOT allowed: