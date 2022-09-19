Telegram update brings even more tweaks to emoji, Android 13 exclusive feature
Telegram’s previous update brought massive changes to emoji, including the ability to create custom animated emoji and the option gift Premium tier to your friends or family. Today’s update doubles down on those emoji improvements by adding infinite reactions and emoji statuses for Telegram users on Android and iOS.
So, what exactly are the “infinite reactions” added today? Basically, all Telegram users can now pick reactions from an “infinite selection” of custom emoji. The selection includes the reactions that were previously only available with Telegram Premium.
The new feature allows Premium users to set one of the 7 standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes. Additionally, they can choose from an “infinite” number of custom emoji.
