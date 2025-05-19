Telegram gives $50,000 for a video that exposes "cheap copycat" WhatsApp
CEO Pavel Durov claims WhatsApp is running "smear" PR campaigns against Telegram.
Another round of the thrilling Telegram vs. WhatsApp beef, and somebody could end up with an extra $50,000 in their bank account if they win Telegram's newest contest.
This is the first-ever contest for content creators (avid Telegram users may have heard that the popular messaging app has a ton of ongoing competitions, but aimed at developers). The goal is really, really simple. All one has to do is create a viral video that praises how Telegram has "always been years ahead of its cheap copycat – WhatsApp".
Here's how Pavel Durov – billionaire, CEO and founder of Telegram – presents the contest on his own Telegram account:
Image source – Telegram
As stated by Durov himself, the contest comes in response to reports that WhatsApp has engaged in smear campaigns targeting Telegram. Organizers say the new campaign aims to raise awareness among WhatsApp users, many of whom may be unaware that the features they rely on were pioneered by Telegram years earlier.
To assist participants, Telegram has shared a list of 30 notable features it introduced first — all later implemented by WhatsApp. The list is not comprehensive and does not include many Telegram features that still have no equivalent on WhatsApp, Durov brags off.
The contest prize fund is up to $50,000, the deadline is 23:59 (Dubai time – see, Durov is based in Dubai) on May 26, 2025. Everyone can participate and the results will be announced in the coming June.
There are some requirements, like:
- All on-screen text and spoken content must be in English
- The video must be no longer than 180 seconds (that's three minutes)
- AI tools are permitted as a supplementary aid
The evaluation process will select the videos that score high on clarity, visual impact, meme potential and virality, as the organizers say. The video should be well-suited for platforms like Tik-Tok, IG Reels, YouTube Shorts and more.
Shortly after the contest announcement, Durov made another claim on his Telegram account – that a Western European government ("guess which", he says, adding a baguette emoji) approached Telegram, asking "to silence conservative voices in Romania" ahead of the presidential elections that took place on Sunday, May 18. "I flatly refused", Durov said, adding "Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels".
Anyway, will you take a shot at the $50,000 contest?
Things that are NOT allowed: