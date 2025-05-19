Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Telegram gives $50,000 for a video that exposes "cheap copycat" WhatsApp

CEO Pavel Durov claims WhatsApp is running "smear" PR campaigns against Telegram.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Human hands holding a phone with the Telegram app on it.
Another round of the thrilling Telegram vs. WhatsApp beef, and somebody could end up with an extra $50,000 in their bank account if they win Telegram's newest contest.

This is the first-ever contest for content creators (avid Telegram users may have heard that the popular messaging app has a ton of ongoing competitions, but aimed at developers). The goal is really, really simple. All one has to do is create a viral video that praises how Telegram has "always been years ahead of its cheap copycat – WhatsApp".

Here's how Pavel Durov – billionaire, CEO and founder of Telegram – presents the contest on his own Telegram account:

Image source – Telegram - Telegram gives $50,000 for a video that exposes &quot;cheap copycat&quot; WhatsApp
Image source – Telegram


As stated by Durov himself, the contest comes in response to reports that WhatsApp has engaged in smear campaigns targeting Telegram. Organizers say the new campaign aims to raise awareness among WhatsApp users, many of whom may be unaware that the features they rely on were pioneered by Telegram years earlier.

To assist participants, Telegram has shared a list of 30 notable features it introduced first — all later implemented by WhatsApp. The list is not comprehensive and does not include many Telegram features that still have no equivalent on WhatsApp, Durov brags off.

The contest prize fund is up to $50,000, the deadline is 23:59 (Dubai time – see, Durov is based in Dubai) on May 26, 2025. Everyone can participate and the results will be announced in the coming June.

There are some requirements, like:

  • All on-screen text and spoken content must be in English
  • The video must be no longer than 180 seconds (that's three minutes)
  • AI tools are permitted as a supplementary aid

The evaluation process will select the videos that score high on clarity, visual impact, meme potential and virality, as the organizers say. The video should be well-suited for platforms like Tik-Tok, IG Reels, YouTube Shorts and more.

Shortly after the contest announcement, Durov made another claim on his Telegram account – that a Western European government ("guess which", he says, adding a baguette emoji) approached Telegram, asking "to silence conservative voices in Romania" ahead of the presidential elections that took place on Sunday, May 18. "I flatly refused", Durov said, adding "Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels".

Anyway, will you take a shot at the $50,000 contest?
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation
T-Mobile subscribers feeling burned by price hike can join arbitration proceedings to seek compensation

Latest News

Xiaomi's 3nm Xring O1 in-house chip backed by $7 billion investment and 2,500 developers
Xiaomi's 3nm Xring O1 in-house chip backed by $7 billion investment and 2,500 developers
Apple still makes billions from this old idea, but cracks are starting to show
Apple still makes billions from this old idea, but cracks are starting to show
Sleek and powerful, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
Sleek and powerful, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available at an unbeatable price on Amazon
HP’s new OmniBook 5 brings Snapdragon chips and a battery that won’t quit
HP’s new OmniBook 5 brings Snapdragon chips and a battery that won’t quit
This Galaxy Tab S10+ deal at Amazon keeps getting better
This Galaxy Tab S10+ deal at Amazon keeps getting better
Xiaomi’s about to show off what’s next at its big event this week
Xiaomi’s about to show off what’s next at its big event this week
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless