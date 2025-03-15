T-Mobile gets downgraded and the shares responded just as you'd expect they would

Since hitting a 52-week high of $276.49 last month, T-Mobile 's shares have dropped more than $20 closing the week at $255.98. The shares declined $3.12 (1.2%) during regular trading hours on Friday. After hours on Friday, the stock dropped some more ($1.97 or .77%) to $254.01. What set off the selloff was a downgrade in T-Mobile stock by Citi analyst Michael Rollins who said that the carrier's days of outperforming its rivals might soon be over. Rollins cut T-Mobile to Hold from Buy while keeping his target price of $268 the same. A move to the target would result in a 3% rise in the company's shares.





T-Mobile is trading at 23 times its earnings, a 70% premium to the price-earnings ratio that T-Mobile that would make the stock more fairly priced. Rollins says that T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the shares belonging to its rivals which usually means that its price-earnings ratio is higher. For example,is trading at 23 times its earnings, a 70% premium to the price-earnings ratio that AT&T and Verizon are trading at. The problem, according to the Citi analyst, is that he sees nothing in the near-term growth drivers ofthat would make the stock more fairly priced.





One way that T-Mobile could reduce that premium without the shares declining would be by increasing its market share or by acquiring a major cable company. As sexy as such an acquisition might be for T-Mobile , Citi's Rollins says that such a pick-up would probably end T-Mobile 's growth and significantly dilute top-line revenue growth. Over the last year, T-Mobile 's shares are up 58.2% which is above the 55.9% rise pulled off by AT&T and the 10.33% gain that Verizon took on. The S&P 500 is up 7.2% over the same time span.



