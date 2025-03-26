T-Mobile announces the date and time of its Q1 earnings release and conference call

T-Mobile releases the results of the previous quarter, it hosts a conference call that allows Wall Street analysts and the media to ask questions not only about the just-announced results but also about the current and future state of the business. Quarter after quarter T-Mobile has reported financial results that paced the industry while often topping Wall Street estimates. The carrier's outstanding performance is one of the reasons why its shares have risen from $16.80 in April 2012 to the current price of $258.75. Afterreleases the results of the previous quarter, it hosts a conference call that allows Wall Street analysts and the media to ask questions not only about the just-announced results but also about the current and future state of the business.





T-Mobile will provide you with a PIN number that is activated one hour before the earnings call begins. This earnings call can be heard by anyone who pre-registers for the event by tapping on this link . This is an easy three-step process that asks you for your name, the company you work for, and your email address.will provide you with a PIN number that is activated one hour before the earnings call begins.





The upcoming call will occur on Thursday, April 24th at 4:30 pm EDT (1:30 pm PDT). The event is scheduled to run for one hour. If you click on this link , you can add the date and time of the call to your calendar (Apple, Google, or Microsoft). You'll also see the toll-free and international phone numbers to join the call. Those who register for the event can join the call 10 minutes before it starts.







If you want to view the call live as it happens instead of joining the call, T-Mobile offers a livestream via YouTube





T-Mobile will release its first quarter earnings report on Thursday, April 24th at 4:05 pm EDT just after the U.S. stock markets end their regular trading day. After-hours trading will allow T-Mobile investors to react immediately to the earnings report and the conference call.





