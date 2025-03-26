30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile announces the date and time of its Q1 earnings release and conference call

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
The T-Mobile wordmark is placed on a magenta sign on a brick building that houses a retail store.
Quarter after quarter T-Mobile has reported financial results that paced the industry while often topping Wall Street estimates. The carrier's outstanding performance is one of the reasons why its shares have risen from $16.80 in April 2012 to the current price of $258.75. After T-Mobile releases the results of the previous quarter, it hosts a conference call that allows Wall Street analysts and the media to ask questions not only about the just-announced results but also about the current and future state of the business.

This earnings call can be heard by anyone who pre-registers for the event by tapping on this link. This is an easy three-step process that asks you for your name, the company you work for, and your email address. T-Mobile will provide you with a PIN number that is activated one hour before the earnings call begins.

The upcoming call will occur on Thursday, April 24th at 4:30 pm EDT (1:30 pm PDT). The event is scheduled to run for one hour. If you click on this link, you can add the date and time of the call to your calendar (Apple, Google, or Microsoft). You'll also see the toll-free and international phone numbers to join the call. Those who register for the event can join the call 10 minutes before it starts.

You can view the Q1 earnings call during the livestream on April 24th. | Image credit-PhoneArena - T-Mobile announces the date and time of its Q1 earnings release and conference call
You can view the Q1 earnings call during the livestream on April 24th. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you want to view the call live as it happens instead of joining the call, T-Mobile offers a livestream via YouTube.

T-Mobile will release its first quarter earnings report on Thursday, April 24th at 4:05 pm EDT just after the U.S. stock markets end their regular trading day. After-hours trading will allow T-Mobile investors to react immediately to the earnings report and the conference call. 

If you're an investor in the stock, you might find it interesting to hear T-Mobile executives respond to questions from Wall Street analysts, especially those questions dealing with the carrier's current business prospects. On occasion an executive will make an unprompted comment or a question will provoke a response from a T-Mobile executive that has investors grabbing their phones to buy or sell the shares during the less liquid overnight market. This can cause a big move in the stock price that carries over to the next day's trading session.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless