T-Mobile is taking its talents to nearly all Sam's Club stores

T-Mobile announced today that it is bringing its talents to nearly all Sam’s Club locations as it becomes the exclusive in-club wireless provider for Sam's card-carrying club members. While shopping at Sam's, customers can sign up for one of T-Mobile 's wireless plans, purchase a new device, and even subscribe to T-Mobile 's 5G Home and Business Internet. The Sam's Club locations will be manned by T-Mobile 's "award-winning" Mobile Experts.





T-Mobile stores, such as up to $1,000 off select devices with an eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus/Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next/Go5G Business Next, will be available at Sam's Club stores. And T-Mobile or add a new line and purchase a new device will receive a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card to spend at Sam’s Club. This perk will be offered every year that a Sam's Club Plus member sticks with T-Mobile and maintains his Plus membership. Some of the deals available insidestores, such as up to $1,000 off select devices with an eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus/Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next/Go5G Business Next, will be available at Sam's Club stores. And T-Mobile will continue to offer free shipping on all orders. Sam's Club Plus members who switch toor add a new line and purchase a new device will receive a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card to spend at Sam’s Club. This perk will be offered every year that a Sam's Club Plus member sticks withand maintains his Plus membership.









T-Mobile deals that Sam's Club members can take advantage of when it comes to switching carriers, adding a new line, and upgrading their handset, Because the gift card can be used toward the price of a Sam's Club Plus membership, the membership will actually cost you only $50 per year (the actual cost is $110) if the gift card is used toward membership costs. To view all of thedeals that Sam's Club members can take advantage of when it comes to switching carriers, adding a new line, and upgrading their handset, click on this link or go to samsclub.com/tmobile.





Clint Gill, SVP of Technology, Entertainment and Office at Sam’s Club, said, "Teaming up with T-Mobile reflects our commitment to provide high-quality products and services at an exceptional value to our members. T-Mobile’s offering helps elevate the overall value we deliver, ensuring not only competitive prices but also accessibility to the largest and fastest 5G network, as well as an excellent customer experience within our clubs."



Recommended Stories

T-Mobile says, "There’s never been a better time for Sam's Club members to seize the Un-carrier life! Only T-Mobile customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, including one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more — all while enjoying the best value-packed plans in wireless."



