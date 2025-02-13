One of T-Mobile's greatest deals has just gotten even better (for a limited time only)

T-Mobile





5G Home Internet is without a doubt Magenta's most popular (and fastest growing) such service, and one of the key reasons why the operator has managed to attract so many people to this "high speed" network over the past couple of years is definitely its industry-leading affordability. I'm talking both monthly rates and sign-up offers that often make it impossible to resist a switch from a different provider.





Believe it or not, T-Mo's already amazing such promotion has recently become even more amazing , giving away $200 gifts to anyone joining the platform instead of "only" 150 bucks. There's no heavy-lifting involved, no jumping through hoops, and no meeting special requirements... other than activating your account online and registering the code you'll receive shortly thereafter within 30 days of your new line activation.

get a handy $200 virtual prepaid Mastercard you can then use on or offline at a wide range of stores and retailers on a wide range of products and goods. That's basically as close to a cash money reward as you can get in this day and age, and it's all for T-Mobile That's pretty much all you have to do toyou can then use on or offline at a wide range of stores and retailers on a wide range of products and goods. That's basically as close to a cash money reward as you can get in this day and age, and it's all forto make sure that its current tally of 6.4 million "High Speed Internet" customers will continue to grow at a healthy pace in 2025 as well.





T-Mobile 's best expansion efforts these last few years. Before becoming a 5G Home Internet user , of course, you'll have to check if the service is actually available near you, which is unfortunately not a guarantee yet despite's best expansion efforts these last few years.





In addition to your $200 reward, you'll also get a free 5G Gateway device with any 5G Home Internet plan, and if you're on a tight budget, you can pay as little as $35 a month (with Price Lock). $45, meanwhile, will bump you up from "fast" speeds to T-Mobile 's "fastest" speeds available right now and add Advanced Cyber Security tools in the equation. Finally, if you're "all-in" on Magenta's 5G Home Internet service, you can cough up $55 a month and get all the above perks and benefits, as well as 24/7 tech support, Hulu, and Paramount+ access.



Recommended Stories

Those are some very competitive prices, so it's definitely no wonder that T-Mo has been able to massively increase its subscriber numbers of late, a trend that I fully expect to continue, especially after the introduction of this improved new sign-up deal. The $200 deal, by the way, is explicitly flagged as a "limited-time" affair, and with no expiration date in sight, it's probably wise to not waste any time and embrace T-Mobile 's increasingly popular and universally praised 5G Home Internet service if you've been sitting on the fence for some reason.