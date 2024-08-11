Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk's hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow

Starting on Monday, August 12th, Straight Talk has a great new deal for consumers who want to save money, keep the phone they have now, and gain access to Verizon 's "award-winning" 5G network. Called StraightSAVINGS!, the plan is available to a new customer who brings his own phone to Straight Talk. For $25 per month for one line, subscribers to StraightSAVINGS! get real unlimited data, talk, and text. After 12 months, as a bonus, subscribers earn a $200 credit toward the purchase of a new phone.





The deal is available exclusively at Walmart. Straight Talk also has another deal involving the power-rich Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024). The phone sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 built by TSMC using its 6nm process node. The application processor has two Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores running up to 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency CPU cores running as fast as 2GHz.





The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. On the back, there is a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. There is also an 8MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 16MP and the phone sports a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Android 14 is pre-installed.









If you activate a new line of service on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher, you can get the Moto G Power 5G (2024) free. The Silver Unlimited plan costs $45 per month for one line or $42.50 per month for three months with Auto-Refill. This plan features Unlimited talk, text, and data, 10 GB hotspot data per month, and International calls to Canada & Mexico.





For $55 per month for one line or $50 per month for three months with Auto-Refill, you can sign up for the Gold Unlimited plan which includes a free Walmart+ membership. This plan includes Unlimited talk, text, and data, 15 GB hotspot data per month, 100 GB cloud storage, and International calls to Canada & Mexico.





For $65 per month for one line, or $60 per month for three months with Auro-Refill, you can become a Platinum Unlimited plan member. This also comes with a free Walmart+ membership. This plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, 20 GB hotspot data per month, 100 GB cloud storage, International calling to 60+ countries, and Mobile Protect.





The free Moto G Power 5G deal expires October 13th as long as supplies last. Activation is required if purchased at a Walmart store. There is a limit of two phones per customer and the offer is not available for Family (Multiline) plans.