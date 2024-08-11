Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk's hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow

By
0comments
Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk's hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow
Starting on Monday, August 12th, Straight Talk has a great new deal for consumers who want to save money, keep the phone they have now, and gain access to Verizon's "award-winning" 5G network. Called StraightSAVINGS!, the plan is available to a new customer who brings his own phone to Straight Talk. For $25 per month for one line, subscribers to StraightSAVINGS! get real unlimited data, talk, and text. After 12 months, as a bonus, subscribers earn a $200 credit toward the purchase of a new phone.

The deal is available exclusively at Walmart. Straight Talk also has another deal involving the power-rich Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024). The phone sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 built by TSMC using its 6nm process node. The application processor has two Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores running up to 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency CPU cores running as fast as 2GHz.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. On the back, there is a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8. There is also an 8MP Ultra-wide camera. The front-facing selfie snapper weighs in at 16MP and the phone sports a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Android 14 is pre-installed.

Activate a new line on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher and score a free Moto G Power 5G phone. | Image credit-Straight Talk - Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk&#039;s hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow
Activate a new line on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher and score a free Moto G Power 5G phone. | Image credit-Straight Talk

If you activate a new line of service on a Silver Unlimited plan or higher, you can get the Moto G Power 5G (2024) free. The Silver Unlimited plan costs $45 per month for one line or $42.50 per month for three months with Auto-Refill. This plan features Unlimited talk, text, and data, 10 GB hotspot data per month, and International calls to Canada & Mexico.

For $55 per month for one line or $50 per month for three months with Auto-Refill, you can sign up for the Gold Unlimited plan which includes a free Walmart+ membership. This plan includes Unlimited talk, text, and data, 15 GB hotspot data per month, 100 GB cloud storage, and International calls to Canada & Mexico.

For $65 per month for one line, or $60 per month for three months with Auro-Refill, you can become a Platinum Unlimited plan member. This also comes with a free Walmart+ membership. This plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, 20 GB hotspot data per month, 100 GB cloud storage, International calling to 60+ countries, and Mobile Protect.

The free Moto G Power 5G deal expires October 13th as long as supplies last. Activation is required if purchased at a Walmart store. There is a limit of two phones per customer and the offer is not available for Family (Multiline) plans.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017

Latest News

Did Disney pull a Mickey Mouse move by using old Apple Watch animation on Toy Story 5 promo?
Did Disney pull a Mickey Mouse move by using old Apple Watch animation on Toy Story 5 promo?
Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates
Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates
High profile developers not happy with Apple's response to DMA violations
High profile developers not happy with Apple's response to DMA violations
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now for $300 of credit
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now for $300 of credit
The JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are much more attractive at 30% off
The JBL Live 660NC noise-cancelling headphones are much more attractive at 30% off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless