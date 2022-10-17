Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service

Offering more choices that meet the needs of value-conscious consumers – both inside and outside of the home – is a critical component of our strategy to serve the entire market. Straight Talk Home Internet offers an incredible value: reliable fixed wireless internet service anchored by Verizon, with the flexibility and affordability of no-contracts, brought to the masses by the scale of Walmart via an easy, grab-and-go format

Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them.The new Straight Talk Home Internet will take advantage of Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks. The new service has been tailored to provide an affordable alternative to those who need fixed wireless internet service.Promising incredible value, the new Straight Talk Home Internet plan costs just $45 per month and offers 5G / 4G LTE data with speeds up to 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE, as well as Wi-Fi 6 dual-band. A $99 router must be bought with the service, but it’s easy to set up and can connect multiple devices.,” said Manon Brouillette, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer Group.As mentioned earlier, Straight Talk has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its Home Internet, which means the service will be available exclusively at Walmart Customers who enroll in the FCC’s (Federal Communications Commission) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can apply for Straight Talk Home Internet too. If approved, they will receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible houses and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.The new Straight Talk Home Internet service will be available at nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the country, as well as online at Walmart.com and StraightTalk.com. Keep in mind that you need to check eligibility to confirm coverage for your home before acquiring the new plan.