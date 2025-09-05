Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Unlimited Wi-Fi comes to Southwest Airlines thanks to T-Mobile, but there's an important catch – not all will qualify

Extra connectivity for all flights at no extra cost!

The end of September's first week brings along great news: all those who fly with Southwest Airlines will enjoy free, unlimited Wi-Fi. The only detail is that people who want to take advantage of the new offering should be Rapid Rewards members.

Rapid Rewards is Southwest Airlines' frequent flyer program. When someone signs up as a member, they earn points every time they fly with Southwest or make purchases through the airline's partners, such as hotels, car rentals, dining, or credit cards.

Do you want in-fligh Wi-Fi?

Vote View Result


Those points can then be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, hotel stays, gift cards, and other rewards. Unlike some programs that use blackout dates, Southwest allows members to use their points on any available flight.

Southwest Airlines and T-Mobile's new partnership will kick off beginning October 24, 2025 – and the best part is that free Wi-Fi will be available on all flights. This is the first collaboration between the two companies.

We're teaming up with Southwest to make staying connected in the air easier for millions of travelers. We're excited for Rapid Rewards Members to experience free in-flight WiFi from takeoff to landing – no strings, no surprises. It's just one more way we're helping make travel a little smoother.

– Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile, September 2025

By rolling out this program across its fleet of more than 800 aircraft, Southwest will become the largest domestic airline to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on every flight this year. The benefit will be available to all Rapid Rewards members, regardless of which wireless carrier they use, for the full duration of their journey. This is great news as well.

Southwest emphasized that the initiative is part of its broader effort to enhance the passenger experience from booking to arrival, with Wi-Fi being one of several upgrades customers can expect in the coming months.

To access the new benefit, travelers only need to enroll in Rapid Rewards, which can be done either before departure or while onboard.

In-flight Wi-Fi can be a game-changer for both work and leisure. Travelers can check emails, join virtual meetings (never miss those Zoom calls), or just make use of time that would otherwise be offline.

Unlimited Wi-Fi comes to Southwest Airlines thanks to T-Mobile, but there&#039;s an important catch – not all will qualify

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
