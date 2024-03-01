Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Soundcore's gorgeous Liberty 3 Pro are just flying off Amazon's shelves through this deal

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Soundcore's gorgeous Liberty 3 Pro are just flying off Amazon's shelves through this deal
Do you want a pair of earbuds that sound amazing and don't cost an arm and a leg? Who doesn't, right? Well, you'll be happy to know that Amazon is currently selling Anker's incredible Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at a bonkers 41% discount, letting you save $70 on these amazing earbuds if you don't waste any more time and pull the trigger on this amazing offer today!

Save 41% on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro on Amazon

The impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are available at a sweet 41% discount on Amazon. They may be budget-friendly, but they deliver amazing sound, decent ANC, and are a great value for money! So, grab a pair now!
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Although, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro had enjoyed better discounts in the past, like the sweet 53% price cut they received back in January, a 41% markdown is also a pretty substantial one, as it lets you snag a pair of these value-packed budget earbuds for a price south of $100. On top of that, these earphones are literally a steal and a true bang for your buck at their current price tag, as they offer a plethora of features for way less than your usual top-tier earbuds.

For instance, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro deliver amazing sound, which you can customize entirely to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Soundcore app. Furthermore, they come with a capable ANC functionality, albeit not among the best on the market. They are also perfect for phone calls, boasting six microphones and support for Anker's AI-uplink noise reduction feature, designed to minimize surrounding noise during calls.

In terms of battery life, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro should be able to provide you with up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. When you add their case, their total play time goes up to 32 hours.

Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are just amazing and a real value for money at their current price. So, don't waste time and get your pair of Liberty 3 Pro at a heavily reduced price now!

