Sony Xperia 10 VI drops the zoom camera, loses to rivals in PhoneArena Camera Score
The Sony Xperia 10 VI has just gone through the extensive testing in our PhoneArena Camera Score and the verdict is in.
But it's interesting how Sony got here. Last year, it launched the Xperia 10 V, a similarly priced phone with three cameras on it, a wide one, an ultra-wide camera, and a 2X zoom camera. This year, the Xperia 10 VI actually drops the zoom camera altogether! Strange, isn't it? This definitely sounds like a downgrade, unless Sony has pulled some software magic tricks to compensate for this loss.
The remaining two cameras, the main and ultra-wide ones, seem to have the similar hardware as before, so not much in terms of upgrades, it seems.
Unfortunately for Sony, rivals like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R (both admittedly a bit more expensive) score much higher for both photo and video recording quality. So despite its redeeming quality, the Xperia is just not quite as versatile a camera, according to our testing.
Below, you can find a summary of our PhoneArena Camera Score for the Xperia 10 VI:
Main (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfieMain (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfie
As you can see, none of the cameras perform even close to the best we have tested, and we noticed that the amount of resolved detail was a particularly sore point for the Xperia.
Sony Xperia 10 VI
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
118
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
123
BEST 85
65
BEST 27
15
BEST 25
18
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
113
BEST 79
62
BEST 24
11
BEST 23
17
BEST 28
23
As you can see, none of the cameras perform even close to the best we have tested, and we noticed that the amount of resolved detail was a particularly sore point for the Xperia.
Sony Xperia 10 VI Camera Samples
Above, you can see how the camera performs in the real world and judge about the image quality yourselves.
