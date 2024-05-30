Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Sony Xperia 10 VI drops the zoom camera, loses to rivals in PhoneArena Camera Score

By
0comments
Sony Xperia 10 VI drops the zoom camera, loses to rivals in PhoneArena Camera Score
The Sony Xperia 10 VI has just gone through the extensive testing in our PhoneArena Camera Score and the verdict is in.

Learn all about this phone's camera here:

But it's interesting how Sony got here. Last year, it launched the Xperia 10 V, a similarly priced phone with three cameras on it, a wide one, an ultra-wide camera, and a 2X zoom camera. This year, the Xperia 10 VI actually drops the zoom camera altogether! Strange, isn't it? This definitely sounds like a downgrade, unless Sony has pulled some software magic tricks to compensate for this loss.

The remaining two cameras, the main and ultra-wide ones, seem to have the similar hardware as before, so not much in terms of upgrades, it seems.

Unfortunately for Sony, rivals like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R (both admittedly a bit more expensive) score much higher for both photo and video recording quality. So despite its redeeming quality, the Xperia is just not quite as versatile a camera, according to our testing.

Below, you can find a summary of our PhoneArena Camera Score for the Xperia 10 VI:

Sony Xperia 10 VI
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 154
118
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
123
Main (wide)
BEST 85
65
Zoom
BEST 27
15
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
18
Selfie
BEST 30
25
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 149
113
Main (wide)
BEST 79
62
Zoom
BEST 24
11
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
17
Selfie
BEST 28
23


As you can see, none of the cameras perform even close to the best we have tested, and we noticed that the amount of resolved detail was a particularly sore point for the Xperia.

Sony Xperia 10 VI Camera Samples




Above, you can see how the camera performs in the real world and judge about the image quality yourselves.

If you are interested in the Xperia 10 VI, feel free to also check out the following:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless