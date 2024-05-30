Sony Xperia 10 VI drops the zoom camera, loses to rivals in PhoneArena Camera Score





But it's interesting how Sony got here. Last year, it launched the Xperia 10 V, a similarly priced phone with three cameras on it, a wide one, an ultra-wide camera, and a 2X zoom camera. This year, the Xperia 10 VI actually drops the zoom camera altogether! Strange, isn't it? This definitely sounds like a downgrade, unless Sony has pulled some software magic tricks to compensate for this loss.





The remaining two cameras, the main and ultra-wide ones, seem to have the similar hardware as before, so not much in terms of upgrades, it seems.





Unfortunately for Sony, rivals like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R (both admittedly a bit more expensive) score much higher for both photo and video recording quality. So despite its redeeming quality, the Xperia is just not quite as versatile a camera, according to our testing.









Sony Xperia 10 VI PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 154 118 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 160 123 Main (wide) BEST 85 65 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 25 18 Selfie BEST 30 25 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 149 113 Main (wide) BEST 79 62 Zoom BEST 24 11 Ultra-wide BEST 23 17 Selfie BEST 28 23



As you can see, none of the cameras perform even close to the best we have tested, and we noticed that the amount of resolved detail was a particularly sore point for the Xperia.



Above, you can see how the camera performs in the real world and judge about the image quality yourselves.





The Sony Xperia 10 VI has just gone through the extensive testing in our PhoneArena Camera Score and the verdict is in.