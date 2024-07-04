Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
Sports legend Eric Cantona promotes the 2024/25 Snapdragon shirts for Manchester United
It's exactly ten more days of football madness with the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament, but smartphone users are far from over with the soccer game! Quite the contrary: the world-famous Manchester United team is getting the Qualcomm stamp on their shirts!

Football and smartphones have been getting really close lately. If you're watching the Euro 2024 games, you can't possibly have missed the Vivo branding on the side of the field. The Vivo X30 and the Vivo X100 series have been advertised non-stop for the past three weeks. Prior to that, there was the Champions League final where Oppo was promoting its phones to fans worldwide.

Now, Qualcomm announces that it has been officially unveiled as Manchester United’s new principal shirt partner for both the men’s and women’s teams following the launch of the new home kit for the 2024/25 season featuring the Snapdragon brand. The agreement, which will also feature the Snapdragon brand on the away and third kits, extends the existing strategic collaboration with Qualcomm.

Here they are:

Image credit - Qualcomm
Image credit - Qualcomm


As you probably suspect, Snapdragon processors are present in over 3 billion devices worldwide, delivering top-notch experiences across smartphones, computers, extended and virtual reality glasses, gaming, wearables, and cars.

The latest Manchester United home shirt, designed by Adidas, was unveiled today, just weeks before it will debut during the men's first team pre-season tour in Europe and the US. This includes a match against Real Betis at Snapdragon Stadium for the Snapdragon Cup in San Diego on July 31.

The launch video, featuring Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, celebrates the emotion, creativity, and heart he exemplified as a player, which the collaboration with Snapdragon aims to bring to fans. The video showcases the Snapdragon brand on the front of a Manchester United shirt for the first time, with the away and third kits set to be released later in July.

Here's the clever video – and Cantona does have talent as an actor, too:

Video Thumbnail


As part of the 2024/25 season kit unveiling, fans can access an augmented reality (AR) experience by scanning the Snapdragon logo on the kit. Developed by Snapdragon, this experience will virtually bring fans onto the pitch of Old Trafford and include exclusive Manchester United content throughout the season.

Jean-Claude Blanc, Manchester United CEO, said:

The launch of our new home kit is an exciting moment before the start of every season and especially so this year as we welcome Snapdragon as our new principal shirt partner. While the shirt will be the most visible symbol of our collaboration, we are looking forward to using Snapdragon’s processors to enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love.

So, are you one of the countless Manchester United fans out there? Or are you strictly team Snapdragon?
