The premium Sennheiser Momentum 3 are 39% off their price, waiting for you to snatch them

If you've been searching for a new pair of top-tier earbuds, your hunt is now over, and you can tell Lady Luck a big thank you! Amazon is offering the amazing Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on sale once again. The white-colored option is currently available at a lovely 39% discount. And when we convert the percentages into cash, it becomes clear you'll score sweet savings of $110 on these awesome earphones if you take advantage of this deal now!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 White color: Save $110!

Grab a pair of White-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $110 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain right now!
$110 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 have been enjoying better discounts in the past, like when they were discounted by $138 for Prime Day in October, a $110 markdown on these bad boys is still an unmissable deal given the fact that these are not budget-friendly and have a lot to offer in return.

As premium Sennheiser earphones, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 offer amazing sound, which you can even tailor to your preferences via the EQ functionality in the Sennheiser's Smart Control app. Additionally, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 have top-tier ANC, which should be able to silence many of the noises coming from the outside world, allowing you to enjoy your favorite jams in peace.

As for their battery life, the earphones should be able to last you up to 7 hours of playback on their own and up to 28 hours with their charging case. Oh, and they are IPX4 certified, which means you can use them even when pumping iron at the gym.

The Sennheiser True Wireless MOMENTUM 3 earbuds have a lot to offer indeed. Also, they are a real bang for your buck with that sweet discount on Amazon right now. Therefore, our advice is to act quickly and snatch a pair for less through this deal today!

