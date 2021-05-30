$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

If you love TV show theme songs, you won't want to use Hulu's new feature for Android

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 30, 2021, 4:04 PM
If you love TV show theme songs, you won't want to use Hulu's new feature for Android
The late 1970s and early 1980s were the best of times for those who love television show theme songs. Those were the days when the opening theme to a hit show could run for minutes, end up on the Billboard charts, and even find itself in rotation on your local Top 40 radio station. Perhaps one of the best examples of this comes from the short-lived sitcom Angie which starred Saturday Night Fever's Donna Pescow and Airplane's Robert Hayes.

The show was a spectacular ratings hit the first year thanks to a strong lead in (Mork & Mindy), but as most networks are wont to do, ABC moved the show's time slot. That, and some changes to the show itself, led to a ratings crash and the show's cancellation after two years. Whether you loved or hated the show, you do have to agree that the opening theme song, "Different Worlds," was as good as these things get.

 Written by Norman Gimbel and Charles Fox and sung by Maureen McGovern (who also vocalized "The Morning After" for the 1972 film "The Poseidon Adventure"), "Different Worlds" eventually hit number one on the Adult Contemporary chart. Yes, some binge-watchers must listen to a show's theme song before viewing each episode. After all, how can you watch "Friends" without The Rembrandt's power pop-tinged "I'll Be There for You" ringing in you ears?"

But what if having to watch a show's theme song is excruciating long or boring and is taking the joy out of watching a show? Video streaming app Hulu understands this too and has added a "Skip Intro" button to its Android app. Already found on its website and some smart television platforms, Hulu is now offering the same convenience to its subscribers who have an Android device.

We can't give Hulu full credit for offering the "Skip Intro" button on an Android streaming video app since the Netflix and HBO Max Android apps both include such a button. We also wouldn't be surprised to see other streaming video apps add a similar button soon.

