If you love TV show theme songs, you won't want to use Hulu's new feature for Android
The late 1970s and early 1980s were the best of times for those who love television show theme songs. Those were the days when the opening theme to a hit show could run for minutes, end up on the Billboard charts, and even find itself in rotation on your local Top 40 radio station. Perhaps one of the best examples of this comes from the short-lived sitcom Angie which starred Saturday Night Fever's Donna Pescow and Airplane's Robert Hayes.
But what if having to watch a show's theme song is excruciating long or boring and is taking the joy out of watching a show? Video streaming app Hulu understands this too and has added a "Skip Intro" button to its Android app. Already found on its website and some smart television platforms, Hulu is now offering the same convenience to its subscribers who have an Android device.
We can't give Hulu full credit for offering the "Skip Intro" button on an Android streaming video app since the Netflix and HBO Max Android apps both include such a button. We also wouldn't be surprised to see other streaming video apps add a similar button soon.