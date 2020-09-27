Amazon deal can save you approximately 40% off of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is the manufacturer's latest true wireless earbuds. The previous version of the device, the Galaxy Buds+, is more traditional in design than the bean-shaped current model. The newer model offers Active Noise Cancellation while the Buds+ use the earbuds' rubber tips to reduce annoying background noise. If you feel that you can get away with the latter, Amazon is offering the Cosmic Black Galaxy Buds+ on sale for $91.18. This is the International Version of the accessory and includes a wireless charging case. With the sale, the Galaxy Buds+ are priced at approximately $60 or 40% off of the usual retail price.
With the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you'll be able to hear up to 11 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. Use the wireless charging case to charge the Buds+ and you'll have up to another 11 hours to listen to your playlists or use the true wireless earbuds any way you want to before the batteries conk out for good. And if you're in a rush, 3 minutes of charging will provide users with an hour of power.
Other colors are available at varying prices. The Galaxy Buds+ in Blue are $96 while the White model is $90. The in-ear wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Hey, it will soon be October. This would make a great holiday present for someone you know.