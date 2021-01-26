Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Android Display 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers a little more battery life because of this innovation

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 26, 2021, 11:48 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G delivers a little more battery life because of this innovation
Samsung Display announced today that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung's current top-of-the-line flagship phone, is equipped with a new low power OLED display that reduces energy-consumption by as much as 16%. As a result, users of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will get to enjoy a little extra time with their phone before having to plug the device into an outlet to charge the battery.

Samsung Display developed a new organic material that has a "dramatically" improved luminous efficiency. This is important because OLED panels, unlike LCD displays, don't require a backlight. Instead, colors are produced when an electric current runs through self-luminous organic material. The improved efficiency of this organic material enhances the quality of the display by improving the performance of its color gamut, outdoor visibility, power consumption, high luminance, and high-dynamic range imaging (HDR). This improvement occurs because with the new panels, electrons move faster and more easily across the organic layers of the screen.

Jeeho Baek, Executive Vice President and Head of the Mobile Display Sales, Marketing & Product Planning Office at Samsung Display (try fitting all that on a business card) stated that "The constant progression of display technologies has increased demand for lower power consumption to enable features such as larger screens, faster display driving, and greater resolution. Building upon our industry-leading expertise in material technology, which has been increasing for a long time, Samsung Display is directly engaging with many of its customers to improve performance of their newest products."


Samsung Display now owns more than 5,000 patents globally related to the use of organic materials doe displays. In its press release, the company notes that it "has been channeling much of its technological resources into securing "super-gap" competitiveness in the composition of more efficient organic display materials. To that end, the company has been closely
collaborating with a number of global material companies, and widening its own talent pool in this field over the past decade."

