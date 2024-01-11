Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI comes alive in 8 cities across the world, check it out

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s Galaxy AI comes alive in 8 cities across the world, check it out
If you are happy with your iPhone / Pixel / Whatever and don’t plan on getting anything from the upcoming Galaxy S24 trio – but you browse for “Galaxy AI” in incognito tabs late at night – you might get a chance to experience the Galaxy AI craze without buying the Galaxy S24.

As you know by now (Samsung’s marketing team has taken care of it), “Galaxy AI” is the slogan for the Galaxy S24 campaign – Samsung’s flagships are all about the AI goodies that they’ll allegedly bring.

These are by no means cheap phones. To hook you even further, Samsung is now planning to show off what the Galaxy S24’s AI can do.

There will be “experiential spaces” in eight cities around the world that allow users “to immerse themselves in new Galaxy AI features on upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices”, as Samsung puts it.

Apart from demonstrating how Galaxy AI enables new ways to connect, create and play, these Galaxy Experience Spaces – opening after the January 17 Galaxy Unpacked event – will immerse fans in Samsung’s latest innovations. Some will be in January, some will be in February.

Here’s the full list of locations and exact dates for the Galaxy Experience Spaces:

  • Bangkok: Jan. 18 to Feb. 11 at Central Ladprao, 1691 Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak 10900, Bangkok, Thailand
  • Barcelona: Feb. 15 to Feb. 29 at Plaza Catalunya, L’Eixample, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
  • Berlin: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Platz 12, D-10117 Berlin, Germany
  • Dubai: Jan. 18 to Feb. 14 at Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • London: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Westfield White City, 1081 Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, U.K.
  • New York: Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 at 50 W. 34 St., New York, NY 10001, U.S.
  • Paris: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Westfield La Defense, 15, Parvis de la Défense, Puteaux 92092, France
  • Seoul: 18 to Feb. 12 at Times Square, 15 Yeongjung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul / Shinsegae Central City, 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

Immediately upon entering these spaces, visitors will get to experience what’s to be found on Galaxy’s latest and greatest flagships. As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities like never before, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.

Plus, a lucky draw will give visitors the chance to walk away with a special prize…

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount!

Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $970 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless