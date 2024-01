Samsung’s Galaxy AI comes alive in 8 cities across the world, check it out

Whatever

Here’s the full list of locations and exact dates for the Galaxy Experience Spaces:

Bangkok: Jan. 18 to Feb. 11 at Central Ladprao, 1691 Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak 10900, Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona: Feb. 15 to Feb. 29 at Plaza Catalunya, L’Eixample, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Berlin: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Platz 12, D-10117 Berlin, Germany

Dubai: Jan. 18 to Feb. 14 at Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates

London: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Westfield White City, 1081 Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, U.K.

New York: Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 at 50 W. 34 St., New York, NY 10001, U.S.

Paris: Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 at Westfield La Defense, 15, Parvis de la Défense, Puteaux 92092, France

Seoul: 18 to Feb. 12 at Times Square, 15 Yeongjung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul / Shinsegae Central City, 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

If you are happy with your iPhone / Pixel /and don’t plan on getting anything from the upcoming Galaxy S24 trio – but you browse for “Galaxy AI” in incognito tabs late at night – you might get a chance to experience the Galaxy AI craze without buying theAs you know by now (Samsung’s marketing team has taken care of it), “Galaxy AI” is the slogan for thecampaign – Samsung’s flagships are all about the AI goodies that they’ll allegedly bring.These are by no means cheap phones. To hook you even further, Samsung is now planning to show off what the Galaxy S24’s AI can do.There will be “experiential spaces” in eight cities around the world that allow users “to immerse themselves in new Galaxy AI features on upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices”, as Samsung puts it.Apart from demonstrating how Galaxy AI enables new ways to connect, create and play, these Galaxy Experience Spaces – opening after the January 17 Galaxy Unpacked event – will immerse fans in Samsung’s latest innovations. Some will be in January, some will be in February.Immediately upon entering these spaces, visitors will get to experience what’s to be found on Galaxy’s latest and greatest flagships. As visitors move between interactive and immersive zones, they’ll see how Galaxy AI amplifies everyday activities like never before, from discovering new places to capturing and sharing content to communicating across language barriers.Plus, a lucky draw will give visitors the chance to walk away with a special prize…