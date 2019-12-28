Here are the cool incubator projects and startups Samsung will display at CES next month
From Tuesday, January 7th through Friday, January 10th, the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Samsung announced today that it will be showing off several new projects from its C-Labs in-house incubator at CES. Inkuk Hahn, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics said, "We will actively support C-Lab to create products that reflect the latest market trends and customer demands and will showcase outstanding projects and startups of C-Lab in various global exhibitions."
A smart highlighter digitizes text printed on paper and manages the information using an app
Ultra V is a sensor that records ultraviolet rays. Samsung says that it is easy to integrate into a wearable device like a smartwatch. With Ultra V, uses will now how to take care of any skin condition they might have depending on the solar UV readings generated by the sensor.
Some of the other C-Labs Inside projects being displayed at CES include "SunnySide," a window shaped device that produces artificial sunlight, and Becon. The latter analyzes a person's scalp and recommends steps to take in order to avoid hair loss.
Samsung will also display four C-Labs Outside products from third-party startup firms that receive "financial support, business collaboration, and opportunities to participate in global IT exhibitions alongside Samsung." These products include a humanoid robot named piBO which offers simple conversations and information like news, weather, and search. According to Samsung, piBO "interacts with users based on emotional analysis of facial expressions and contents of conversations and gives appropriate responses with sayings, music, and dance." There is also a robot app store where new applications can be downloaded on piBO.
FITT is a healthcare data platform that runs three different tests (cardiorespiratory, posture and muscle strength) in order to devise a personalized exercise program for a user. It can also predict future diseases and devise a personalized exercise program to help someone lessen the risk of getting high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease. VTouch allows users to control devices through the movement of their eyes and fingertips. And Smoothy is a group video chat app that allows eight people to communicate at one time. The app starts out in silent mode at first when answering a call so that video calls can be answered anywhere at any time. It also supports video calls using Samsung AR Emoji which "can mirror facial expressions and motions in real-time which makes video calls more fun."
While we don't know when or if any of these products or features will be made available to the public, it is interesting to see some of these incubated ideas and the products being developed by startup companies.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):