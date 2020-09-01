Check out the videos Samsung released today for the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2



This morning, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . No, it didn't cause the same stir that the original model did because, well, folding phones are so 2019. Seriously though, Samsung made some changes with the most important being the new external display. Last year, this 4.6-inch screen carried a 720 x 1680 resolution and huge bezels. It was difficult to type on, but maybe that was the point since it led users to open up the 7.3-inch tablet-sized internal display for even the most basic of tasks. Still, it was not practical.

Check out the videos released today by Samsung after unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 2













This year, the external screen measures a more reasonable 6.2-inches with a resolution of 816 x 2260 and a very thin and tall 25:9 aspect ratio. The 7.6-inch tablet-sized screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and smoother game animations. At 120Hz, the display updates 120 times every second. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 865+, Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset. 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM is on board with 256/512GB of storage.





On the back is a triple camera setup including an ultra-wide camera, a wide-angle camera, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There are two 10MP selfie snappers (one for when the huge screen is open and another to use when the huge display is closed) and a 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on. Color options include Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze along with a choice of four customized hinge hues.













The unveiling had to be done on a virtual basis (the pandemic, you know) and Samsung released an official introduction film. "This is the shape of the future," says a heavily accented voice that might remind you a bit of someone with a similar accent who used to narrate similar videos for a Samsung rival.









The next video goes into some of the technology employed by Samsung on the Galaxy Z Note 2 including the Ultra-thin glass employed on the flexible display and the sweeper that cleans debris away from internal components that otherwise could damage the device. Gone is the notch, replaced by the aforementioned Infinity-O display. App Continuity allows you to view a page on the external screen and open up the internal display to exactly the same spot on the same website. And with Flex Mode, which debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G , you can use the new Fold without holding it in your hands. Check out all of the exciting new features in the video below.









Maybe today the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the biggest thing to come out of South Korea. But eventually, K-Pop stars BTS will return to the top. The group has been promoting Samsung for a few years and does so again in the video below. If your Korean isn't so hot, you can still understand what the singers are saying while unboxing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 thanks to the translated captions.





Another clip presented today by Samsung reveals how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is designed to work well with businesses thanks to the work flow. Multitasking takes advantage of the large internal screen on the device. Multiple windows allow you to swipe and drag to reconfigure the display.



