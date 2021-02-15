Samsung Presidents Day deal nets you the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Watch 3 bundle for just $465
Yes, the Note 20 Ultra is $200 off over at Samsung, which isn't very surprising as it is running similar promos for the newest Galaxy S21 series, including the Ultra, at places like Amazon.
That's not all there is to this deal, though, because Samsung will throw in $150 worth of accessory credits to your Note 20 Ultra order, reducing the $399.99 trade-in price even further to the eye-watering $249.99 deal for a brand new stylus-wielding warrior.