Samsung Presidents Day deal nets you the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Watch 3 bundle for just $465

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 15, 2021, 7:40 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Presidents Day deal nets you the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Watch 3 bundle for just $465
Besides having the exclusive red Note 20 version back in stock, Samsung is now selling the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, perhaps its last non-foldable phone model with built-in S Pen stylus, at a big discount.

Yes, the Note 20 Ultra is $200 off over at Samsung, which isn't very surprising as it is running similar promos for the newest Galaxy S21 series, including the Ultra, at places like Amazon

Samsung, however, will also give you the whopping $700 if you trade in your lowly Galaxy S20 for the Note 20 Ultra, for instance, or $550 if you upgrade from an older phone like the Galaxy S10 models, even the entry level S10e which is a pretty amazing deal no matter how you slice it.


That's not all there is to this deal, though, because Samsung will throw in $150 worth of accessory credits to your Note 20 Ultra order, reducing the $399.99 trade-in price even further to the eye-watering $249.99 deal for a brand new stylus-wielding warrior.

In addition to the $200 instant discount, the $700 trade-in promo, and the $150 accessory credits, you can save on wearable bundles, so getting the Note 20 Ultra and a Galaxy Watch 3 together will net you a $465 total price, and a $65 price for the watch itself after the bundle discount and accessory credit is applied to it, sweet!

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
