Samsung might be working on new, better SmartTags trackers
Throughout the years, Apple's AirTags have established themselves as really useful, tiny devices that can literally save you a lot of headaches. For example, you will never truly lose your car or house keys again if you have an AirTag attached to your keychain. Even if your keys accidentally fall out of your pocket somewhere, you can easily use the Find My app, and you will immediately see the exact location of your keys.

But, as you probably know, Apple isn't the only phone manufacturer that makes such tiny trackers. In 2021, Samsung released its SmartTags, which are basically the AirTags alternative for Android users. However, Samsung's SmartTags didn't become as popular as Apple's tiny trackers.

Nevertheless, it appears Samsung might still have some hopes for its SmartTags. A new report from the South Korean site Nave (via SamMobile) claims that Samsung is cooking up a new generation of its tiny smart trackers.

Furthermore, in its report, Nave cites industry insiders who claim that the next-gen SmartTags will have an improved wireless range, a better signal, and a longer battery life. Also, the next-gen SmartTags will allegedly have better security and, on top of that, might be able to operate SmartThings-compatible devices and do stuff like dim the lights and control smart TVs.

As for when Samsung might announce its new-gen smart trackers, the report claims that the new generation of SmartTags might be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 3 during a Galaxy Unpack event sometime in Q3 this year.

