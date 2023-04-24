Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Samsung’s Internet app is a work in progress, as the company is adding new features and improvements all the time. However, many of the updates released didn’t take into account people using tablets, as many of the improvements were only available on smartphones.
The latest Samsung Internet update is a nice change of pace for the development of the app since it brings something for tablet users too. Granted, these improvements are only being added to the beta version of Samsung Internet, it won’t take long until they will be made available to everyone.
Thanks to the new addition, the app now supports the relocation of bookmark bar and tab bar, which can also be repositioned to the bottom with the URL bar on both mobile and tablet devices.
However, with the latest version of Samsung Internet, users have the option to reopen the tab that was closed, and they will receive a warning when the number of tabs is approaching the limit. It’s a nifty feature to have if you’re too lazy to close the browser’s tabs and don’t want to lose something important.
Those who want to try out the new tablet features can download Samsung Internet Beta v21.0 via the Galaxy Store or Play Store for free.
First off, one of the features that’s been available on smartphones since Samsung Internet v16.0.2 is finally coming to tablets. The ability to move the URL bar to the bottom of the browser for better mobile usability is supported on tablets starting with Samsung Internet beta 21.0.
Another interesting new feature included in this update is aimed at users who love keeping all their tabs open. Samsung Internet supports a maximum of 99 tabs opened in the background, which is quite a lot. When a user opens the 100th tab, the oldest tab would be automatically closed.
