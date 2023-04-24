Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users

Samsung Apps
@cosminvasile
Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Samsung’s Internet app is a work in progress, as the company is adding new features and improvements all the time. However, many of the updates released didn’t take into account people using tablets, as many of the improvements were only available on smartphones.

The latest Samsung Internet update is a nice change of pace for the development of the app since it brings something for tablet users too. Granted, these improvements are only being added to the beta version of Samsung Internet, it won’t take long until they will be made available to everyone.

First off, one of the features that’s been available on smartphones since Samsung Internet v16.0.2 is finally coming to tablets. The ability to move the URL bar to the bottom of the browser for better mobile usability is supported on tablets starting with Samsung Internet beta 21.0.

Thanks to the new addition, the app now supports the relocation of bookmark bar and tab bar, which can also be repositioned to the bottom with the URL bar on both mobile and tablet devices.

Another interesting new feature included in this update is aimed at users who love keeping all their tabs open. Samsung Internet supports a maximum of 99 tabs opened in the background, which is quite a lot. When a user opens the 100th tab, the oldest tab would be automatically closed.

However, with the latest version of Samsung Internet, users have the option to reopen the tab that was closed, and they will receive a warning when the number of tabs is approaching the limit. It’s a nifty feature to have if you’re too lazy to close the browser’s tabs and don’t want to lose something important.

Those who want to try out the new tablet features can download Samsung Internet Beta v21.0 via the Galaxy Store or Play Store for free.

Popular stories

T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung brings its AI-powered image editing app to the Galaxy S23 series
Samsung brings its AI-powered image editing app to the Galaxy S23 series
These could be the full and final Google Pixel Fold specs
These could be the full and final Google Pixel Fold specs
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones
University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones
Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Arm is reportedly developing its own chips to expand its current business
Arm is reportedly developing its own chips to expand its current business
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless