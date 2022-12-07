Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at a frackin good price with store credit on top

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is amongst the handful of phones that can be both a handset and a tablet, and right now, it's $300 off. Plus, you receive an instant credit of $150. On top of that, you also have the option of trading in an old phone for further savings.





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the ultimate multitasking phone. It has a tablet-sized 7.6 inches inner display which lets you run three apps simultaneously. And it's not just about having more apps open at the same time alone, as the futuristic form factor also changes how you interact with the device.





The phone runs Android 12L, which Google specifically developed for large-screened devices. It has a taskbar for facilitating multitasking and lets you move content between windows. This drag-and-drop functionality makes it easier to do things like choosing an image from the gallery and sending it as an email attachment.





You can also do cool things unimaginable on slab phones when the Fold 4 is half open, such as using the bottom half as a control pad or trackpad, which kinds of puts it in laptop territory, though we wouldn't go so far as to say that it can fill in for a laptop. It's fine for simple productivity tasks though, especially if you attach a Bluetooth keyboard. The phone also supports the S Pen stylus.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 7.6 inches inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | S Pen | Triple rear camera system with 50MP main camera | 4MP under display camera | 10MP cover screen camera | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | 4,400mAh battery $300 off (17%) $1499 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung





Other than that, it's also a better size for playing games and can even be used as a tripod. Powering the whole experience is the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has flagship-grade cameras and takes bright and crisp photos.





The external screen is 6.2 inches and is 120Hz like the inner display. When folded, the device is great for one-handed use. The Fold 4 is also sturdier than the previous generation, so you won't have to worry about babying it. It comes with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W fast charging means it will only take 30 minutes for a half charge.





The Fold 4 starts at an eye-popping $1,799.99 and considering it's more than just a phone, the price is not that bad. Still, since most of us are not made of money, Samsung has discounted the phone by $300, so you can get it for $1499.99 at the moment. You will also get $150 in credits to subsidize other purchases, which essentially boosts the discount to $450. That's not all, as you can also turn in an old phone for trade-in credits of $600.



