Samsung is about to score a major win against TSMC, on track to making excellent Galaxy phones

2 nm yield rate at almost 70 percent





According to a new translated source ), Samsung is pretty confident that it is about to hit a 70 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip manufacturing before 2026. This can also be evidenced by the fact that the company has decided, after four years, to bring Exynos back to its Ultra model next year.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The Exynos variants will actually be better in certain aspects than the Snapdragon variants, due to the advantages of being based on 2 nm architecture. Furthermore, debuting the Exynos 2600 alongside the



And there’s one more piece of positive news for Samsung.



This sets the stage for a glorious revival

As Samsung Foundry ran into troubles, confidence in its abilities began to dwindle and customers began pulling away. But if the Exynos 2600 proves itself and the 2 nm yield rates hit 70 percent before the end of the year as projected, Samsung Foundry is sure to get a lot more attention.



