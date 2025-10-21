Samsung is about to score a major win against TSMC, on track to making excellent Galaxy phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung Foundry is about to score a major win against TSMC, and may even snatch some customers away from the latter in the near future.

Samsung Processors
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge laid out across a desk with its packaging and box contents
Samsung is about to score a major win against TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), and it’s also going to positively affect the company’s future phones, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company’s foundry is about to hit a very promising yield rate for its 2 nm chip manufacturing process, and that’ll definitely give TSMC a run for its money.

Samsung Foundry improving rapidly


While Samsung Foundry struggled during 2024, the company managed to turn things around at an astronomical level. Samsung was having trouble hitting viable yield rates for its 3 nm manufacturing processes, which means that a large number of its manufactured chips were useless.

This led to the company having to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the entire Galaxy S25 line, instead of the in-house Exynos 2500 as initially intended. But now, the foundry has succeeded in making an excellent 2 nm Exynos 2600 processor, and is also about to hit very promising yield rates.

2 nm yield rate at almost 70 percent




According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is pretty confident that it is about to hit a 70 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip manufacturing before 2026. This can also be evidenced by the fact that the company has decided, after four years, to bring Exynos back to its Ultra model next year.

The Exynos variants will actually be better in certain aspects than the Snapdragon variants, due to the advantages of being based on 2 nm architecture. Furthermore, debuting the Exynos 2600 alongside the Galaxy S26 series means that Samsung was able to perfect its manufacturing in time, which is a major win for the company.

And there’s one more piece of positive news for Samsung.

This sets the stage for a glorious revival


As Samsung Foundry ran into troubles, confidence in its abilities began to dwindle and customers began pulling away. But if the Exynos 2600 proves itself and the 2 nm yield rates hit 70 percent before the end of the year as projected, Samsung Foundry is sure to get a lot more attention.

Couple that with Samsung’s currently more affordable rates, and we might even see some clients switching to it from TSMC in the near future. And, for us, that means more excellent Exynos Galaxy phones, including a possible Apple silicon moment for Samsung down the line.

