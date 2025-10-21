Samsung is about to score a major win against TSMC, on track to making excellent Galaxy phones
Samsung Foundry is about to score a major win against TSMC, and may even snatch some customers away from the latter in the near future.
Samsung is about to score a major win against TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), and it’s also going to positively affect the company’s future phones, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company’s foundry is about to hit a very promising yield rate for its 2 nm chip manufacturing process, and that’ll definitely give TSMC a run for its money.
While Samsung Foundry struggled during 2024, the company managed to turn things around at an astronomical level. Samsung was having trouble hitting viable yield rates for its 3 nm manufacturing processes, which means that a large number of its manufactured chips were useless.
According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is pretty confident that it is about to hit a 70 percent yield rate for its 2 nm chip manufacturing before 2026. This can also be evidenced by the fact that the company has decided, after four years, to bring Exynos back to its Ultra model next year.
And there’s one more piece of positive news for Samsung.
As Samsung Foundry ran into troubles, confidence in its abilities began to dwindle and customers began pulling away. But if the Exynos 2600 proves itself and the 2 nm yield rates hit 70 percent before the end of the year as projected, Samsung Foundry is sure to get a lot more attention.
Couple that with Samsung’s currently more affordable rates, and we might even see some clients switching to it from TSMC in the near future. And, for us, that means more excellent Exynos Galaxy phones, including a possible Apple silicon moment for Samsung down the line.
