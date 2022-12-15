Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at a huge $120 discount with no strings

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at a huge $120 discount with no strings
The weather is not exactly right for golfing at the moment in a lot of places across the nation, but if you're the kind of glass half-full person who likes to constantly daydream about the sunny summer days and always be prepared to improve their game, Samsung is currently running an amazing sale on your best possible companion.

The aptly named Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is cheaper than ever before... for an extremely limited time, starting at a measly $209.99 instead of its $329.99 list price with no strings attached whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

Golf Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, Gray, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available
$120 off (36%)
$209 99
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Golf Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, Gray, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available
$120 off (33%)
$239 99
$359 99
Buy at Samsung

That's right, you don't have to trade anything in to score this completely unprecedented $120 discount, although if you do want to ditch your old smartwatch, Samsung will obviously take it off your hands and further sweeten this already extraordinary last-minute Christmas deal. 

Your 210 bucks (or less) will even include a lifetime Smart Caddie subscription to both monitor and help make your game better, and that alone would normally cost you a cool $100 as a separate purchase.

Those unfamiliar with the Golf version of Samsung's latest non-Pro smartwatch should know the overall list of features is not very different from what a "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 model offers, including everything from potentially life-saving ECG monitoring technology to definitely life-improving body composition analysis, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen supervision, decent battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a nice and circular AMOLED display with top-shelf resolution numbers.

While the entry-level $210 variant sports a small 40mm case, folks with large wrists are treated to an irresistible and unbeatable $120 discount of their own knocking the 44mm model down from a regular price of $359.99 to as little as $239.99 with no standalone cellular connectivity on deck.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless