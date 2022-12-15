This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at a huge $120 discount with no strings





The aptly named Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is cheaper than ever before... for an extremely limited time, starting at a measly $209.99 instead of its $329.99 list price with no strings attached whatsoever.

That's right, you don't have to trade anything in to score this completely unprecedented $120 discount, although if you do want to ditch your old smartwatch, Samsung will obviously take it off your hands and further sweeten this already extraordinary last-minute Christmas deal.





Your 210 bucks (or less) will even include a lifetime Smart Caddie subscription to both monitor and help make your game better, and that alone would normally cost you a cool $100 as a separate purchase.





Those unfamiliar with the Golf version of Samsung's latest non-Pro smartwatch should know the overall list of features is not very different from what a "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 model offers, including everything from potentially life-saving ECG monitoring technology to definitely life-improving body composition analysis, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen supervision, decent battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a nice and circular AMOLED display with top-shelf resolution numbers.





While the entry-level $210 variant sports a small 40mm case, folks with large wrists are treated to an irresistible and unbeatable $120 discount of their own knocking the 44mm model down from a regular price of $359.99 to as little as $239.99 with no standalone cellular connectivity on deck.