This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at a huge $120 discount with no strings
The weather is not exactly right for golfing at the moment in a lot of places across the nation, but if you're the kind of glass half-full person who likes to constantly daydream about the sunny summer days and always be prepared to improve their game, Samsung is currently running an amazing sale on your best possible companion.
The aptly named Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is cheaper than ever before... for an extremely limited time, starting at a measly $209.99 instead of its $329.99 list price with no strings attached whatsoever.
That's right, you don't have to trade anything in to score this completely unprecedented $120 discount, although if you do want to ditch your old smartwatch, Samsung will obviously take it off your hands and further sweeten this already extraordinary last-minute Christmas deal.
Your 210 bucks (or less) will even include a lifetime Smart Caddie subscription to both monitor and help make your game better, and that alone would normally cost you a cool $100 as a separate purchase.
Those unfamiliar with the Golf version of Samsung's latest non-Pro smartwatch should know the overall list of features is not very different from what a "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 model offers, including everything from potentially life-saving ECG monitoring technology to definitely life-improving body composition analysis, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen supervision, decent battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a nice and circular AMOLED display with top-shelf resolution numbers.
While the entry-level $210 variant sports a small 40mm case, folks with large wrists are treated to an irresistible and unbeatable $120 discount of their own knocking the 44mm model down from a regular price of $359.99 to as little as $239.99 with no standalone cellular connectivity on deck.
