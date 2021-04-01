Jack-of-all-trades Samsung Tab S6 Lite gets a big price cut on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

If you are in the market for a modestly-specced, reasonably priced Android tablet with note-taking capabilities, the Samsung Tab S6 Lite is tailor-made for you. It's one of the most well-rounded tablets in the midrange category and lucky for you, it's currently discounted at Amazon.





The 128GB model, which starts at $429.99, is $329.99 on the e-commerce website right now. The 64GB variant, which costs $349.99, is down to $269.99.













The Tab S6 Lite sports a 10.4-inches LCD screen and it has a sturdy design. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset, which also fuels the hugely popular Galaxy A51 . It comes with 4GB of RAM. Storage is expandable up to 1TB, thanks to the microSD card slot.





The slate features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper, and a gigantic 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W charging.





The S Pen stylus is included with the purchase, and the device also offers an AKG-tuned dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare. It also has a USB-C port, something which isn't guaranteed on tablets in this price range.



