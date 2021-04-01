Jack-of-all-trades Samsung Tab S6 Lite gets a big price cut on Amazon
If you are in the market for a modestly-specced, reasonably priced Android tablet with note-taking capabilities, the Samsung Tab S6 Lite is tailor-made for you. It's one of the most well-rounded tablets in the midrange category and lucky for you, it's currently discounted at Amazon.
The 128GB model, which starts at $429.99, is $329.99 on the e-commerce website right now. The 64GB variant, which costs $349.99, is down to $269.99.
The Tab S6 Lite sports a 10.4-inches LCD screen and it has a sturdy design. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset, which also fuels the hugely popular Galaxy A51. It comes with 4GB of RAM. Storage is expandable up to 1TB, thanks to the microSD card slot.
The S Pen stylus is included with the purchase, and the device also offers an AKG-tuned dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare. It also has a USB-C port, something which isn't guaranteed on tablets in this price range.
Amazon hasn't said how long the discounted price will be available, so you might want to act fast and get one before the deal expires.