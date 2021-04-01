Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Jack-of-all-trades Samsung Tab S6 Lite gets a big price cut on Amazon

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 01, 2021, 5:38 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jack-of-all-trades Samsung Tab S6 Lite gets a big price cut on Amazon
If you are in the market for a modestly-specced, reasonably priced Android tablet with note-taking capabilities, the Samsung Tab S6 Lite is tailor-made for you. It's one of the most well-rounded tablets in the midrange category and lucky for you, it's currently discounted at Amazon.

The 128GB model, which starts at $429.99, is $329.99 on the e-commerce website right now. The 64GB variant, which costs $349.99, is down to $269.99. 



The Tab S6 Lite sports a 10.4-inches LCD screen and it has a sturdy design. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset, which also fuels the hugely popular Galaxy A51. It comes with 4GB of RAM. Storage is expandable up to 1TB, thanks to the microSD card slot.

The slate features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper, and a gigantic 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W charging. 

The S Pen stylus is included with the purchase, and the device also offers an AKG-tuned dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare. It also has a USB-C port, something which isn't guaranteed on tablets in this price range.

Amazon hasn't said how long the discounted price will be available, so you might want to act fast and get one before the deal expires. 

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$350 Samsung $310 eBay $330 B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Best iPhone SE deals right now
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now
Popular stories
Verizon is essentially taking a page from T-Mobile's old playbook with hot new 5G promo
Popular stories
Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch Active 2 has never been this cheap
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless