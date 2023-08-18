Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a solid 23% discount on Amazon UK, all colors available

It's stylish, it's reliable, it's discounted: don't sleep on this Galaxy Tab A8 deal! This is one budget bijou and we can't stop admiring it. It was launched in 2022 and it will serve you for many years to come with its Octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There are fancy and practical features built-in, like the Samsung Kids Mode and a multi-window experience. The price is 23% off right now at UK Amazon, act fast! £50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one super cool tablet, no doubt. This budget bijou will offer competitive performance and will cost you far less than (even) an entry-level iPad. And right now, the Galaxy Tab A8 is cheaper than usual!Almost a quarter of its regular price is off at UK Amazon – there’s a 23% discount right now, to be exact.All three colors are available for you to pick from: Pink Gold (the one to stand out with), Grey (super professional and stylish) and Silver (modern and popular). The deal is about the 32GB storage version of the Tab A8, which comes paired with 3GB of RAM. The 10.5-inch display is surrounded by a 10.2mm symmetric bezel that will make you want to re-run your favorite series on it, just because it’s so convenient to take your tablet everywhere you go.Music listening sessions are guaranteed on the Galaxy Tab A8 thanks to its quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos surround sound, so notify your loved ones that you’ll be missing for a while, exploring new artists on YouTube.The Octa-core (2x 2.0GHz Cortex-A75 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) processor is plenty enough for your everyday tasks and doesn’t suck out all the charge from the battery. Speaking of which, it’s got more than decent characteristics, providing a 7040mAh charge and 15W fast charging.The Galaxy Tab A8 offers you peace of mind, when it comes to giving children a mobile device, thanks to the Samsung Kids – this built-in Mode is the feature that lets parents control and customize how their children use their phones. It’s all about a safe environment, which is a must in today’s crazed world wide web. Using the improved Parental control, you can set limits on playtime, give selective access to apps and see their activities at a glance.For multitasking parents, there’s the enhanced Samsung multi-window experience. Users can split the screen in half and do two things at once. You can adjust the window focus as needed with a simple drag & drop movement, share content between apps, and even drag and drop a notification.