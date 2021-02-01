Samsung Galaxy phone with a pop-up rotating camera? It may happen, check out the patent and renders
Now thanks to LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator's 3D renders shown below, we can see what a Samsung Galaxy smartphone like this could look like.
The idea here isn't too different from what we saw implemented on the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro back in 2020. We have a main camera module, which when needed can flip around to face the user and take selfies too. Thanks to this solution, the front of the phone won't need to feature any selfie camera notches or cut-outs, obstructing the screen. But more importantly, your main camera doubling as your selfie camera can mean much higher quality selfies!
Realistically, we can't have strong hopes that this Samsung patent will lead to an actual phone with a camera like that. It's quite often that we see large smartphone manufacturers filing patents for ideas and products that never make it. As cool as it might be, a motorized pop-up camera module normally brings the issue of reduced phone durability.
Motorized parts are susceptible to breaking down with time, not to mention accidentally dropping a smartphone with a motorized camera module could potentially damage all of its cameras, rendering them unsuable. Optimistically though, maybe Samsung has an idea of how to make such a module durable enough. That's the same company that designed the ingenious Galaxy Z Fold 2 hinge, after all.
Regardless, it's always fun and informative seeing what ideas the designers behind our favorite phone brands are coming up with and considering.
