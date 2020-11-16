Take a look at Samsung's next budget smartphone
A quad-camera setup and headphone jack on a budget
The device in question looks an awful lot like the Galaxy A42 5G when it comes to the back. Samsung has chosen a square camera module complete with four sensors inside and an LED flash below.
To keep costs down, the rear panel is carved out of plastic, although Samsung has included a unique two-tone design with a glossy section on the bottom and a striped, textured finish elsewhere.
Turning the Galaxy M12 on its side reveals a volume rocker and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also a microphone on the top of the phone, and a USB-C port, speaker, and headphone jack on the bottom.
Completing the external package is a 6.5-inch Infinity-V notched display paired with a very thick chin but slim bezels. The selfie camera sits inside the notch, but its specs still aren’t available.
Steve Hemmerstoffer believes the Galaxy M12 will make its debut in early 2021. Unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing or features just yet.