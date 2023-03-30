Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just $100 after gifts and discounts

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Samsung Galaxy A54 deals are now live and during its preorder period the generous trade-in offers and accessory discounts on the already impressive $449.99 starting price will last until next Wednesday, April 5th including. 

Samsung Galaxy A54 deals


So, what are the deals that Samsung offers on its brand spanking new Galaxy A54 5G midrange champion? Here's the Galaxy A54 gift and discount list:

  • Up to $250 trade-in credit
  • $100 off the Galaxy Buds Live bundle
  • Three months of Ad free Spotify
  • Two month trial of Adobe LightRoom

First off, you can pair it with the excellent Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones for only $49.99 extra on top of a discounted price. 

If you think that $450 are steep for what will undoubtedly be the most popular model of the 2023 Galaxy A-series, Samsung feels your pain and is currently offering to exchange it for your oldie budget Galaxy or other similar phone at up to $250 off in a trade-in offer. 

Samsung is also offering its standard subscription gateway discounts like three months of ad-free Spotify, or a two month Adobe LightRoom trial with a Galaxy A54 purchase, too.

Unlike what the Galaxy S23 deals commanded in terms of trade-in during their preorder period, Samsung is keeping the same generous offers that it had for the Galaxy A53 last year intact.

All in all, you can gran the Galaxy A54 whose price starts at $449 for the 6GB/128GB and ends at $449 for the 8GB/256GB model, for up to $350 off considering all the accessory discounts and trade-in price reductions.

That's a great price for an even greater Galaxy A54 which this year comes with a full 120Hz refresh rate display and performance upgrades, while keeping its great for the category camera set intact.

