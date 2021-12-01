Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones

Samsung to make even Galaxy A33 waterproof, aims for 22% of all 2022 phones0
As usual, the bulk of Samsung's phone shipments is expected to be in the midrange A-series, with just the A23 and A33 models expected to sell at the 267 million mark, while the upper midrange A53 and A73 could bring another 92 million sales to Samsung's coffers.
Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy A33, A53, A53 5G, and A73 5G next, announced in the March to May timeframe, and all of them will have IP68 water-resistance certification. The world's largest cell phone maker is also going to simplify the surfacing technology that it uses for the rear of its phones, reducing the process to one layer of coating and color to simplify production.
Does this mean we should expect new colors in the A-series as are rumored for the S22 line? Remains to be heard, but here is Samsung's 2022 Galaxy S22, S21 FE, A53, and A73 announcement schedule:
- Samsung S21 FE - January 5th announcement and release
- Samsung S22 - February Unpacked event, March release
- Samsung A33 and A53 - March announcement and release
- Samsung A23 - April announcement and release
- Samsung A73 - May announcement and release