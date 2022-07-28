 Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers

Samsung Android
1
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung has been penalized by Australia for misleading consumers about water resistance of its Galaxy smartphones.

Australian Federal Court Justice Brendan Murphy has ordered Samsung Electronics Australia to pay 14 million Australian dollars ($9.8 million) within 30 days and an additional AU$200,000 ($140,000) for the cost incurred by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which started the investigation four years back.

Samsung is not fighting the claim and has agreed to pay the fine. The company is said to have made false claims about the water resistance of seven Galaxy phones in nine advertisements between 2016 and 2018, including the S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), S8, S8 Plus and Note 8, reports ABC News.

The ads had said that the phones could be used in swimming pools and seawater, but in reality, they were not that water resistant, and charging them while still wet could have damaged the charging ports.

About 3.1 million units of the vulnerable smartphones were sold in Australia, including some that were the best phones at that time, but it's not clear how many customers had their charging ports damaged. Commission Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said that her team had received hundreds of complaints from disgruntled owners. In some cases, the phones stopped working altogether.

An unknown number of affected customers went to Samsung for repairs. While some got it done for free, others had to pay between AU$180 ($126) and AU$245 ($171) to get the job done, the court learned.

Samsung said the issue only affected the seven models that were released between 2016 and 2017 and does not affect its current phones. The company lawyers had initially denied that the company had misled consumers and that the handsets could be impacted because of immersion in water.

The penalty imposed exceeded Samsung's profit during the time when those ads were run. 

Judge Murphy called out Samsung for not cooperating with the investigation, but Samsung disputes that. The investigation initially included 15 smartphone models and over 600 ads. 

Samsung endeavours to deliver the best possible experience to all our customers and we regret that a small number of our Galaxy users experienced an issue with their device pertaining to this matter." - Samsung said.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
Apple reports record revenue for fiscal third quarter; Services, iPhone save the day
Apple reports record revenue for fiscal third quarter; Services, iPhone save the day
Update coming to Google Camera app brings Material You changes, no Frequent Faces
Update coming to Google Camera app brings Material You changes, no Frequent Faces
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Motorola makes the budget-friendly Moto G32 official with a 90Hz screen and 50MP camera
Motorola makes the budget-friendly Moto G32 official with a 90Hz screen and 50MP camera
Samsung claims Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series sales are 'solid', but profits continue to go down
Samsung claims Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series sales are 'solid', but profits continue to go down

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless