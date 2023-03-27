Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Already used with the Pixel 7 series, Samsung finally makes the Exynos 5300 modem chip official

Samsung Google
Already used with the Pixel 7 series, Samsung finally makes the Exynos 5300 modem chip official
The Pixel 6 series ran into all sorts of connectivity issues with Samsung's Exynos 5123 modem. Users were often confronted with the inability to make a phone call at a moment when they needed to make a call the most. Several Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users ended up trading in their phones because of problems they had with the modem. Not wanting to repeat this with the Pixel 7 line, Google turned to the Exynos 5300 modem, integrated it into the Google Tensor 2 SoC and the results have shown a huge improvement.

Google was able to get early access from Sammy for the modem which explains why Samsung is just now releasing a spec sheet for the component. The Exynos 5300 is produced using Samsung Foundry's 4nm process node and delivers 5G download speeds as fast as 10Gbps. Upload speeds up to 3.87Gbps are supported. Fast LTE speeds are also supported (3.06Gbps down, 422Mbps up) and the chip works with both 5G standalone and 5G non-standalone networks.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both use the Exynos 5300 Modem - Already used with the Pixel 7 series, Samsung finally makes the Exynos 5300 modem chip official
The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both use the Exynos 5300 Modem

A 5G standalone network uses infrastructure designed for 5G use only. It delivers super-low latency that will help 5G signals power self-driving cars, remote surgery, and other things that require a quick response from the network. A 5G non-standalone network has a 4G core with 5G built on top of it. T-Mobile is the only U.S. carrier with a completed 5G SA network at the moment.

The Exynos 5300 modem supports mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G which means that it supports high-band, mid-band (including C-band), and low-band 5G. However, we should point out that as good as the Exynos 5300 might be, Samsung itself decided to go with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 5G modem for the Galaxy S23 series. Thanks to the 4nm node used to manufacture the Exynos 5300, the chip consumes less power than previous generations of modem chips. 

The Exynos 5300 modem is expected to get an encore and should be found integrated in the Google Tensor 3 chipset powering the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Popular stories

Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless