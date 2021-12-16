Samsung patents a wacky dual slider

Samsung patents a wacky dual slider0
We shudder to think what would be the technology behind something like that but Samsung's vertical and horizontal folder patents actually came to fruition and their latest reincarnations in the form of the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are selling very well, too.
The patent drawings do exactly what the 152-page filing says on the tin, as you can apparently push the phone both up and sideways to reveal more screen underneath should the need arise. Needless to say, the interface must be tailored to these dual-sliding realities as well.
Now, what would that need be if only one side could be enlarged at a time, is anyone's guess, but the patent actually calls for a state where both the vertical and horizontal screen sides are increased with 25-30%, boosting the total display area significantly in the process.