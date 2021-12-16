Notification Center

Samsung Display

Samsung patents a wacky dual slider

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung patents a wacky dual slider
As if its foldable and rollable phone concepts weren't enough, Samsung has decided to patent a slider whose screen can be pushed both vertically and horizontally depending on the usage scenario. 

We shudder to think what would be the technology behind something like that but Samsung's vertical and horizontal folder patents actually came to fruition and their latest reincarnations in the form of the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are selling very well, too.

In any case, the folks from LetsGoDigital have unearthed a Samsung patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on May 21, 2021, and it is titled "Electronic device including display having plurality of states and method for controlling same." 

The patent drawings do exactly what the 152-page filing says on the tin, as you can apparently push the phone both up and sideways to reveal more screen underneath should the need arise. Needless to say, the interface must be tailored to these dual-sliding realities as well.


Now, what would that need be if only one side could be enlarged at a time, is anyone's guess, but the patent actually calls for a state where both the vertical and horizontal screen sides are increased with 25-30%, boosting the total display area significantly in the process. 

It remains to be seen if the dual slider will ever make it to fruition, but one thing is for sure - Samsung never stops experimenting with form factor, and this curiosity has served the company, but also us as customers, very well in the process.

