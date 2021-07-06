$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung certified refurbished Galaxy S20 phones now available for as low as $250
Samsung is now selling its Galaxy S20 smartphones in refurbished condition and per 9to5Google, the regular Galaxy Note 20 and the S20 FE will also soon be a part of the company's certified re-newed program.

Samsung has been selling refurbished phones for quite some time. They are basically pre-owned devices that are restored to like-new condition by the company. Everything from the exterior and touch responsiveness to sound quality and wireless functions is checked and the phones get a brand new battery. The handsets come with a one-year warranty from Samsung.

For consumers, especially those who are environmentally conscious, refurbished devices are a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. In this case, you can get a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 for $650 and the price can go down to as much as $250 if you got a phone to trade-in. That's a substantial reduction compared to Galaxy S20's launch price of $999.99.

Without a trade-in, a re-newed Galaxy S20 Ultra, which originally started at $1,399.99, can be yours for just $950. The S20+, which had a launch price of $1,199.99, costs $750.

The 256GB Galaxy Note 10+, 128GB Galaxy S10+, 128GB Galaxy S10, 128GB Galaxy S10e, 128GB Galaxy Note 9, and 64GB Galaxy S9 are also available in refurbished condition.

