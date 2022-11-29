Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Last chance for Cyber Monday phone deals
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like

Accessories Samsung Android
Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
The other day, we passed along a vague rumor out of South Korea stating that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would be unveiled during the company's next Unpacked event in early February. Today, we have some information from tipster rquandt who tweeted a list of the color options and materials for the various Galaxy S23 cases:

  • Leather Cover: Camel, Black, Green.
  • Silicone Cover with Strap: Black, White.
  • Silicone Cover: Khaki, Navy, Orange, Cotton, Violet.
  • Frame Cover: Black, White.
  • Clear View Cover: Black, Violet, Khaki, Creme.
  • Transparent Cover: Ultrafine (a glittery effect).

Quandt says that the information is not "necessarily complete" which means that other colors for the cases could appear.


The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will take its design cue from the defunct Galaxy Note series just as the Galaxy S22 Ultra did last year. That means that the phone will come with an S Pen and a built-in silo to house the digital pen. According to leaks cited by SamMobile, next year, the S Pen will be available in Black, Green, Rose, and Beige.
And Beige suspiciously also shows up as a color option on another Samsung accessory for 2023. That would be a power bank.

Quandt disseminated a tweet in which he says that the power bank, not yet available to the public, will have a model number of EB-P3400. The power bank will have a capacity of 10,000mAh and will charge as fast as 25W.

So based on the S Pen colors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be available in Black, Green, Rose, and Beige. Rose, by the way, is a light pink. Out of these four colors, we can use the leaked press images of the beige power bank to get an idea of what the Beige Galaxy S23 Ultra might look like. The new Samsung power bank could be released alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra next year.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a
Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"
Musk suggests that he wants to "go to war" against Apple, starts lobbing "tweet grenades"
Apple sold more than half of the world's 'high-level' smartwatches in Q3 2022
Apple sold more than half of the world's 'high-level' smartwatches in Q3 2022
Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2022: Check out the best apps and games
Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2022: Check out the best apps and games
The latest Diesel Griffed launches with the latest Wear OS and a brand-new companion app
The latest Diesel Griffed launches with the latest Wear OS and a brand-new companion app

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless