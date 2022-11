Leaks reveal possible Galaxy S23 Ultra color options and an example of what one might look like

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will take its design cue from the defunct Galaxy Note series just as the Galaxy S22 Ultra did last year. That means that the phone will come with an S Pen and a built-in silo to house the digital pen. According to leaks cited by SamMobile , next year, the S Pen will be available in Black, Green, Rose, and Beige.And Beige suspiciously also shows up as a color option on another Samsung accessory for 2023. That would be a power bank.