Samsung abolishes work on its AI, discards isolation driven business model
Samsung is doing a complete U-turn on its business practices, especially regarding AI, according to a new report (translated source). The company is going to abolish work on its Gauss AI model that it introduced in 2023 and will turn to external suppliers instead.
This major shift comes after Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on February 5. Apparently the chairman is now much more receptive to the use of external AI models in Samsung’s internal affairs.
Samsung’s latest flagship phones — the Galaxy S25 series — use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the board. Though the company tried to get Exynos yields sorted in time it was unable to and had to resort to asking for Qualcomm’s help. Collaborating with Google to bring exclusive Gemini features to its phones also shows the company’s new approach to business.
Samsung is also working with Google to develop an XR (Extended Reality) headset that will challenge the Apple Vision Pro. In another shocking twist Samsung asked TSMC for help in manufacturing its Exynos chips. Though the latter rejected the deal it still showed that Samsung has been heavily reconsidering its approach to external collaboration.
Samsung Gauss was initially introduced as your run of the mill AI model that could generate text, code and images from simple prompts. Since then Gauss has been used exclusively for internal matters at the company as Samsung has opted for other models to power its products. For example Google’s Gemini AI is what makes the Galaxy S25 phones great and gives them an edge over Apple Intelligence.
Scaling back investments into Gauss — or stopping them entirely — only means one thing: Samsung is now fully on board with collaborating with other companies. This marks a shift that has been becoming more and more apparent in recent months.
The Galaxy S25 phones all use a Snapdragon chip. | Video credit — Samsung
For now the company will replace Gauss with external AI models to help it improve yield rates, predict demand and handle inventory. But if Samsung is willing to accept using external AI models for this then I can only hope for further collaboration down the line that produces an awesome smartphone for the end consumer.
