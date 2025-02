Samsung abolishes work on its AI, discards isolation driven business model

The Galaxy S25 phones all use a Snapdragon chip. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S25

Extended Reality

Samsung’s latest flagship phones — theseries — use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across the board. Though the company tried to get Exynos yields sorted in time it was unable to and had to resort to asking for Qualcomm’s help. Collaborating with Google to bring exclusive Gemini features to its phones also shows the company’s new approach to business.Samsung is also working with Google to develop an XR () headset that will challenge the Apple Vision Pro . In another shocking twist Samsung asked TSMC for help in manufacturing its Exynos chips. Though the latter rejected the deal it still showed that Samsung has been heavily reconsidering its approach to external collaboration.For now the company will replace Gauss with external AI models to help it improve yield rates, predict demand and handle inventory. But if Samsung is willing to accept using external AI models for this then I can only hope for further collaboration down the line that produces an awesome smartphone for the end consumer.