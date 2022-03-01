Safari on iPhone and iPad might soon get much needed quality of life improvements

Safari on iPhone and iPad might soon get much needed quality of life improvements5
On iPhones and iPads, as with other phones and tablets, whichever of the two modes you choose is applied to all of the system, apps, and therefore—websites. Based on a recent discovery by 9to5Mac, however, that soon might not be the case.
More specifically, the report states that new code was found inside WebKit, the browser engine powering Safari, indicating the app might soon get support for per-website Dark Mode. In other words, no matter the color scheme of a website or your device, you will be able to control in which of the modes (Light and Dark) said website appears.
What’s more, an equally, if not even more useful feature has also been found inside the new code. Apparently, Apple is also working on a way to give users the ability to block modal pop-ups for specific websites. These pop-ups are usually disguised as system alerts with the aim to trick you into tapping on them.
If it really comes to fruition, being able to block these pop-ups would serve as a welcome boost in security while browsing through Safari. In addition to that, Apple is also seemingly preparing a new API for managing “Cookie Consent.”
All of the features mentioned above, however, have not been commented on officially by Apple in any way. For now, they have a “to be announced” status in the WebKit code. That said, Apple’s Spring Event is probably nearing, with WWDC following after, so it shouldn’t be too long for us to find out. There is some probability that the tech giant is saving those for the release of iOS 16.
