Roku's latest major update adds Backdrops, picture quality enhancements, IMDb ratings, more

Apart from that, the search experience has been redesigned for more simple, visual discovery across the Roku platform. After updating to the latest version, users will see rows of top-searched movies and TV shows, along with popular genres, and be able to add what interests them to their Save List for viewing at a later time.



In addition to these two new features, Roku also announced updates to the mobile app. For instance, the navigation tabs located at the bottom of the Roku Mobile app home screen will include Search and Account, joining the existing Home, Remote, and Devices tabs.

A Backdrops app will be pre-installed on user’s devices and is accessible through the home screen app grid. This specific feature will be available on Roku TV models in the coming months followed by streaming players at a later date.