Should Verizon reps start to yell at you, don't be surprised: "everyone is leaving Verizon", they claim

Verizon
A person who is claiming to be a Verizon representative is venting on Reddit in a thread called "Everyone is leaving Verizon" and the rant literally starts with "Ahhhhh!":



The OP (original poster) says that "literally every single" Verizon customer who they served a few days ago "has been leaving Verizon".

The supposed Verizon representative then says there's an "influx of customers leaving" and asks fellow reps if they've noticed the same.

Another Reddit user – allegedly also a Verizon representative – says they're in telesales and they've had "21 new lines out so far today", so it seems that not everybody is witnessing the same phenomenon:



The OP then describes how they have people "scream" at them "because the process is a little difficult". They even say they're "verbally harassed all day long" – and if not by customers, then it's by their managers. The OP then says they've started "to yell at these customers back", adding that they're "so sick of it" and ending by saying that they're not a "punching bag" for anyone.

Another Reddit user (by the nickname of Curtdjs15) holds the opinion that the telco has "prioritized sales over actual infrastructure":



Fellow Redditors have drawn parallels between Verizon and Comcast, which experienced a great struggle due to a major shift in how people consume media and internet services. Millions have dropped traditional cable TV in favor of streaming, leading to steep declines in Comcast's pay-TV business.

Its broadband segment is also losing customers, partly due to growing competition from wireless providers and the end of federal internet subsidies. As a result, revenue growth has slowed, costs are rising, and profits are down. Though Comcast's streaming service Peacock is growing, it hasn't fully offset losses.

Another user says they left Verizon a month ago and instead of going to a Verizon store or calling customer service, they just ported their number out.

We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
