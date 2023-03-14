Popular social media site has been down for hours and expects to be back up soon



Social media site Reddit hasn't been working this afternoon. In fact, it is the first company listed on Downdetector.com as this article is being written. At 2:46 pm EDT, there were nine complaints lodged against Reddit on Downdetector and that figure soared to 66,717 at 3:16 pm EDT. There were still over 26,000 people complaining that Reddit was down as late as 5:46 pm EDT.







Reddit's status page has three comments from the social media company starting with this one which was posted at 3:18 pm EDT: "Investigating - Reddit is currently offline. We're working to identify the issue." Another comment was left on the status page 38 minutes later. That comment said, "Identified - We've identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix."





The next to last comment on the Reddit status page was posted at 5:43 pm EDT and stated, "Update - We’ve identified a fix which may take some time to implement, in the meantime ready your bananas (or eat them!)." And just minutes ago, Reddit added this to its status page at 7:18 pm EDT: "Update - We've implemented our fix and are slowly allowing things to ramp back up. We're not yet out of the woods. How do you draw a banana? Asking for a friend."









55% of the complaints against Reddit were related to the social media site's iOS or Android app. 33% reported that they could not get the Reddit website to work. Interestingly, Reddit offers users the opportunity to see how operational the service has been over the last 30 days and it shows that during that period, Reddit's desktop website has been working 99.49% of



the time. Over the same 30 days, Reddit's mobile apps have been up 99.57% of the time.













This writer's Reddit app has been down for hours and the Downdetector map shows outages in most regions of the U.S. Reddit disseminated a tweet at 6:37 pm that says, "Enjoy the productivity. We'll be up and running again soon."





That Reddit needs to report its status to Reddit users on another social media platform doesn't escape one Twitter user by the name of "Just Liz" who wrote, "Seems weird that I would need to come to a competing platform to find out what's going on at your platform."