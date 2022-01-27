Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak

Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak0
Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ coming soon globally
A new poster has surfaced on the web that reveals the announcement date for the Realme 9 Pro series. The rumor has been corroborated by tipster Abhishek Yadav as well in a Twitter post.
According to the leaked poster, the global debut for the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus is set for February 15. The company has recently confirmed in some teasers that the Realme 9 Pro Plus will be powered by MediaTek's Dimesity 920 SoC. Additionally, the Realme 9 Pro is also going to support 5G, but its chip has not yet been revealed by the company. According to leaks about it, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chip.
Realme 9 Pro 5G series launching on February 15, 2022 globally. #realme#Realme9Pro#Realme9ProPluspic.twitter.com/Eejx4NVFCY— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 27, 2022
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus specs and what we know so far
As we already mentioned, leaks have revealed a lot of what is to be expected from the upcoming phones. Let's explore what we know so far about the two handsets.
Both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus are expected to feature AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution. They both will sport a corner punch hole notch for the selfie camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
The Realme 9 Pro Plus will reportedly have a 6.43-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro, which is shaping to be the more premium device of the two, will have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a higher 120Hz display refresh rate. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is reported to have a plastic frame and back. The phone is expected to have a thickness of about 7.9mm and a weight of 175g. The camera system on it is expected to be the same as the 9 Pro Plus (the presence of OIS is not confirmed though).
The Realme 9 Pro will reportedly be available in the following storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, which will ensure the phone can meet all needs you might have from it.
Both phones should have 5G support, a microSD card slot, and the beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack, making both of them gorgeous value for money options for just under $300.