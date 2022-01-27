Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak

Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ coming soon globally

Previous leaks have detailed a lot of the upcoming phones, including their specifications. Previously leaked renders show that the two phones will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue.







Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus specs and what we know so far

For the camera, the phone will reportedly rock a triple-camera setup with the main camera being equipped with a 64MP sensor, while the rest are alleged to be an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. The 9 Pro Plus will also reportedly sport Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) which should ensure crisp and clear photos.





