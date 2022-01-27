Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android

Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Realme 9 Pro series official global announcement date revealed in a new leak
There have recently been some leaks and rumors about the midrange Realme 9 Pro series, which will consist of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Now, MySmartPrice reports that the lineup's global announcement date has been leaked, and it appears to be February 15.

Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ coming soon globally


A new poster has surfaced on the web that reveals the announcement date for the Realme 9 Pro series. The rumor has been corroborated by tipster Abhishek Yadav as well in a Twitter post.

According to the leaked poster, the global debut for the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus is set for February 15. The company has recently confirmed in some teasers that the Realme 9 Pro Plus will be powered by MediaTek's Dimesity 920 SoC. Additionally, the Realme 9 Pro is also going to support 5G, but its chip has not yet been revealed by the company. According to leaks about it, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chip.

Previous leaks have detailed a lot of the upcoming phones, including their specifications. Previously leaked renders show that the two phones will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue.


Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus specs and what we know so far


As we already mentioned, leaks have revealed a lot of what is to be expected from the upcoming phones. Let's explore what we know so far about the two handsets.

First off, it is expected that contrary to what one might think, the Realme 9 Pro Plus might not be the more premium device of the lineup, but this title could be for the Realme 9 Pro. Now, let's look at the specs that would be under the hood for the two phones.

Both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus are expected to feature AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution. They both will sport a corner punch hole notch for the selfie camera, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus will reportedly have a 6.43-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

For the camera, the phone will reportedly rock a triple-camera setup with the main camera being equipped with a 64MP sensor, while the rest are alleged to be an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. The 9 Pro Plus will also reportedly sport Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) which should ensure crisp and clear photos.


On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro, which is shaping to be the more premium device of the two, will have a larger 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a higher 120Hz display refresh rate. The Realme 9 Pro 5G is reported to have a plastic frame and back. The phone is expected to have a thickness of about 7.9mm and a weight of 175g. The camera system on it is expected to be the same as the 9 Pro Plus (the presence of OIS is not confirmed though).

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to offer a generous 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast charging support. The 9 Pro Plus might come with a smaller, 4,500mAh battery cell.

The Realme 9 Pro will reportedly be available in the following storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, which will ensure the phone can meet all needs you might have from it.

Both phones should have 5G support, a microSD card slot, and the beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack, making both of them gorgeous value for money options for just under $300.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's revenue buoyed by foldables, tips cheaper 5G phones and 200MP cameras in 2022
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's revenue buoyed by foldables, tips cheaper 5G phones and 200MP cameras in 2022
Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again
Pennsylvania could target AirTag abuse if a newly proposed law passes
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Pennsylvania could target AirTag abuse if a newly proposed law passes
Woman obsessed with Tim Cook accuses him of fathering her twins
by Alan Friedman,  7
Woman obsessed with Tim Cook accuses him of fathering her twins
Apple is the world’s most valuable brand in 2022
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple is the world’s most valuable brand in 2022
T-Mobile readying new incentive for Home Internet customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
T-Mobile readying new incentive for Home Internet customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless