Qualcomm reportedly working on Snapdragon 695/695G with support for 144Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm is reportedly working on some new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets that come close to offering high-end capabilities. One of these chips is the Qualcomm SM6375 which will supposedly be offered in four different variants with the same base, but with different CPU and GPU clock speeds. The GPU clock speeds are said to range from 800 to 940 or 960MHz depending on the model.





According to Winfuture.de , each variant of the chip contains four Gold cores and four Silver cores with different clock speeds. The four different versions include:





4x Gold cores at 2.1GHz with 4x Silver cores 1.8GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.2GHz with 4x Silver cores 2.0GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.3GHz with Silver cores 2.1GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.5GHz with Silver cores 2.2GHz

Qualcomm is testing developer platforms for the chip with displays supporting a 144Hz refresh rate. As a result, it is possible that one variant will have a "G" tacked on to the end of its name. Winfuture says that at least two of the chips could surface as the Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 695G.





The second chipset allegedly being worked on by Qualcomm is the Snapdragon SM6225 which could become the new base model of the Snapdragon 600 series. Not much is known about its specs except that the chip is supposed to be similar to the SM7250 (Snapdragon 765). The SM6225 is expected to come with an octa-core design with an integrated 5G modem.





The testing platforms for the SM6225 contain lower mid-range specs including 6GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and an FHD+ display that refreshes 90 times each second (90Hz). The SM6225 could replace the Snapdragon 665 which was released in 2018 with the model number SM6125.





Both the SM6375 and the SM6225 will be manufactured by TSMC using an unknown process node. And since the above information is at least two months old, it is possible that we could see the new chips released sometime this year as long as the chip shortage doesn't interfere.

