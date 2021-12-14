Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories

Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories

Poweradd
By Poweradd
0
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
Advertorial by Poweradd: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   
 
Poweradd is a manufacturer that specializes in all sorts of useful accessories for your mobile devices — from multi-port wall outlets, to portable batteries, to wireless headphones. Having been around since 2010, Poweradd has established the know-how and the processes needed to build successful products to enhance your digital life.

Here are just a few of the Poweradd accessories you can get today!

Poweradd C11 Wireless Earbuds


Price: $32.99 $30.59

Shop here

Use code: EZDMAZ for 20% off the entire website

True wireless earbuds have become a convenience and a necessity thanks to all those smartphones shipping without a headphone jack. The Poweradd C11 earbuds deliver all the core features you need, without breaking the bank.

Designed to be comfortable over a prolonged period of time, the C11 also have the battery chops to last — the earbuds can be left on for 5 hours on a single charge. With their charging case, their overall use time is increased to a full 25 hours.

They are IPX7 rated for water-resistance and can survive your most demanding workouts. With Bluetooth 5.0 and fast pairing, they can work equally well with iPhone, Android, Windows, and macOS devices.

Poweradd 26800 mAh Poweful Power Bank


Price: $36.85

Shop here

Use code: EZDMAZ for 20% off the entire website

Poweradd has a massive portable battery with a capacity of 26,800 mAh meant to charge multiple devices at a time. It has three USB outputs, each capable of outputting 5V 3A (or up to 15 W) in power, so it will juice up your phones and tablets quickly!

The massive power bank itself has dual inputs to speed up its own charging, since that huge battery would take a while to top up otherwise. Using only a single port will take you up to 14 hours to charge, but using both at the same time cuts that time down to 6 hours.

The Poweradd 26,800 mAh power bank has overload, overcurrent, overcharging, overpressure and short circuit protection functions — all meant to keep that huge cell and your devices safe.

Poweradd Slim 2 — mobile power bank


Price: $11.99

Shop here

Use code: EZDMAZ for 20% off the entire website

Alternatively, you may be looking for a daily power bank that doesn’t take up too much space and is not as demanding. The Slim 2 is a 5,000 mAh external battery that you can take anywhere with you thanks to its small size.

It detects the type of device you have connected to it to optimize charging power, and it has circuit safeties in place just like its big brother.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker
-$20
Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Apple releases watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 updates with new features
Best phones under $200 - updated December 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best phones under $200 - updated December 2021
Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo's smart Air Glass eyewear unveiled with a tiny projector, navigation and translation features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless