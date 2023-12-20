Buggy Google services are ruining the Pixel Watch experience for users, but it’s not the end of the world
The Pixel Watch is having issues with two popular Google services, and that, naturally, is not making anyone happy.
Of course, these are minor inconveniences and not some performance showstoppers – the Pixel Watch is still one of the most capable smartwatches out there. In fact, the better the device, the higher the users’ expectations are and the less patience they have for such small disruptions.
Now, the At a Glance complication is changed and for some reason, it’s not showing the date at all. Only the temperature and forecast are left on the widget. It doesn’t sound like the end of the world, as the date is literally just a hand away on your phone’s screen (and that thing is on you 24/7, right?), but people want things to behave as expected and not drop even little things like the date.
The other problem is with the latest update for Gboard – if Pixel Watch users try to install it, they can’t (as of now). People have reported seeing the update available in the Google Play Store for the Gboard app, but upon smashing the Install button, an error message reading “Can’t install Gboard” pops up.
Just a week ago, Google rolled out the Pixel Watch December update. Apart from fixing some bugs (obviously, not the At a Glance and Gboard issues we just discussed), the update expands the Pixel Watch's capabilities. You can now unlock your Pixel phone with your smartwatch when it's nearby, adding a touch of futuristic convenience. Additionally, new features like Call Screen have recently landed on Pixel Watches, letting you screen calls and respond with quick messages directly from your wrist. Also, there is a fresh batch of watch faces!
The first recently noticed Pixel Watch bug has to do with the At a Glance complication (via Android Headlines). That’s the widget that, depending on the watch face one is using, is displaying useful daily information. When you look at it, you’ll see three lines of information with the date, temperature, and forecast.
9to5Google’s report suggests that’s a server-side change and the hopes are for Google to resolve it shortly.
