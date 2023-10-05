Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The Pixel 8 is on par with the iPhone 15 Pro – at least in terms of repairability, teardown guru says

Apple Google
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 8 is on par with the iPhone 15 Pro – at least in terms of repairability, teardown guru s
What do the Google Pixel 8 and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro have in common? That’s not a trick question! In order to find out, we have to take them apart – literally – and take a look inside each of them.

Thankfully, somebody has already done that for us: thank you, PBKReviews! The expert on mobile tech teardowns (who never forgets to gather the phones back together) is inviting us to a hardware exposé in his latest video that has the Pixel 8 in the lead role.

The YouTuber starts at the usual point: by removing the SIM tray that’s on the left side of the phone – when the screen is facing you (via Android Headlines). The DIY wizard then removes the screen like it’s a walk in the park (nothing like the kamikaze screen on the Huawei Mate 60 Pro). After disconnecting the screen cable, the reviewer takes a look at the back of the display where different sensors are placed.

Video Thumbnail


The Pixel 8 keeps its insides in place with 14 screws, a few of which are hidden under the graphite film that’s to be peeled off after the screen removal from the previous step. PBKReviews then proceeds to remove the battery, the camera units and the rest of the parts.

He scores the repairability on the Pixel 8 at 7/10 – exactly the same as the iPhone 15 Pro. There are five separate categories that form the final score. The Pixel 8 performs well at “Parts availability” and “Screen replacement”, while “Battery replacement” is not a very easy task, the reviewer claims.

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase.
$350 off (26%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only.
$200 off (22%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out.
$360 off (90%) Trade-in
$39 99
$399 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless