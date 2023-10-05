The Pixel 8 is on par with the iPhone 15 Pro – at least in terms of repairability, teardown guru says
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What do the Google Pixel 8 and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro have in common? That’s not a trick question! In order to find out, we have to take them apart – literally – and take a look inside each of them.
Thankfully, somebody has already done that for us: thank you, PBKReviews! The expert on mobile tech teardowns (who never forgets to gather the phones back together) is inviting us to a hardware exposé in his latest video that has the Pixel 8 in the lead role.
The Pixel 8 keeps its insides in place with 14 screws, a few of which are hidden under the graphite film that’s to be peeled off after the screen removal from the previous step. PBKReviews then proceeds to remove the battery, the camera units and the rest of the parts.
He scores the repairability on the Pixel 8 at 7/10 – exactly the same as the iPhone 15 Pro. There are five separate categories that form the final score. The Pixel 8 performs well at “Parts availability” and “Screen replacement”, while “Battery replacement” is not a very easy task, the reviewer claims.
Thankfully, somebody has already done that for us: thank you, PBKReviews! The expert on mobile tech teardowns (who never forgets to gather the phones back together) is inviting us to a hardware exposé in his latest video that has the Pixel 8 in the lead role.
The YouTuber starts at the usual point: by removing the SIM tray that’s on the left side of the phone – when the screen is facing you (via Android Headlines). The DIY wizard then removes the screen like it’s a walk in the park (nothing like the kamikaze screen on the Huawei Mate 60 Pro). After disconnecting the screen cable, the reviewer takes a look at the back of the display where different sensors are placed.
The Pixel 8 keeps its insides in place with 14 screws, a few of which are hidden under the graphite film that’s to be peeled off after the screen removal from the previous step. PBKReviews then proceeds to remove the battery, the camera units and the rest of the parts.
He scores the repairability on the Pixel 8 at 7/10 – exactly the same as the iPhone 15 Pro. There are five separate categories that form the final score. The Pixel 8 performs well at “Parts availability” and “Screen replacement”, while “Battery replacement” is not a very easy task, the reviewer claims.
Things that are NOT allowed: